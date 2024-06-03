Whisper Me a Love Song anime's remaining episodes get delayed by two weeks

The official website of the Whisper Me a Love Song anime revealed on Sunday, June 2, 2024, that the show's remaining episodes would be delayed by about two weeks due to production issues. According to the announcement, the anime will broadcast two compilation episodes, Prelude and Interlude, ahead of episodes 9 and 10.

Based on Eku Takeshima's yuri manga series, Whisper Me a Love Song anime premiered on April 14, 2024, on TV Asahi's NUManimation programming block. Produced by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Lab, the anime was initially slated to be released in January 2024. However, due to various circumstances, the premiere was pushed to April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024.

Whisper Me a Love Song anime to release Prelude and Interlude episodes before episodes 9 and 10

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the official website for the Whisper Me a Love Song anime announced a change in the broadcast schedule for episode 9 and onward due to production reasons. The staff has sincerely apologized to fans, who have been looking forward to the remaining episodes.

According to the new release schedule, the Whisper Me a Love Song anime will release two special compilation episodes, Prelude and Interlude, on June 9, 2024, and June 16, 2024, respectively, at 1.30 am JST.

The Prelude episode will be a compilation of episodes 1 and 2 of the anime, while the Interlude will reflect on the contents from episodes 3 to 6. Notably, episode 9 is now scheduled to be released on June 23, 2024, and episode 10 on June 30, 2024. The official staff is yet to reveal new dates for the final two episodes (11-12).

Where to watch Whisper Me a Love Song anime?

Himari and Yori, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Lab)

Japanese fans can watch the anime on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation's programming timeslot every Sunday at 1.30 am JST. Additionally, they can enjoy the weekly episodes of this Yuri romance anime on AT-X. Global fans can watch the series on HIDIVE.

The plot of the anime

Whisper Me a Love Song anime follows Eku Takeshima's original manga series. It centers around Himari Kino, a high school student who falls head over heels for her senior, Yori Asanagi, after hearing her mesmerizing band performance on the first day of high school.

Unable to suppress her feelings, Himari confesses to Yori that she loves her. Interestingly, Yori accepts her feelings and says she loves her back. However, Himari soon realizes that she and her senior are feeling two different forms of love. As such, she begins to ask herself what the actual definition of love is.

