Whisper Me A Love Song complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Eku Takeshima’s manga, Whisper Me A Love Song, has finally received an anime adaptation, news that caught the Yuri romance fanbase by surprise.

The manga series began serialization in April 2019 in Ichijinsha’s Comic Yuri Hime magazine. As of March 18, 2024, the chapters of the series were compiled into nine tankobon volumes, and the story is still far from its conclusion.

Although it's too early to predict whether the series will have more seasons in the future, given the positive reception the manga has accumulated so far, it suggests promising potential for its continued success.

In the meantime, fans can find relief in the fact that season 1 has enough episodes to keep them enthralled with the Yuri goodness for stress-relieving weekends.

How many episodes will there be in Whisper Me A Love Song season 1?

Whisper Me A Love Song season 1 will have a 12-episode run from April 13 to June 29, 2024, with each episode releasing on Saturdays in Japan.

However, for some regions, the episode will be released the next day, which is on Sundays. Akira Mano, who is acclaimed for serving as an episode director for several popular anime like Hunter x Hunter, Trigun and more, will be helming Whisper Me A Love Song.

Hiroki Uchida will be penning the scripts, while Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi will be providing the music for the anime. Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Laboratory have joined forces to produce the anime.

The release schedule for Whisper Me A Love Song season 1

Below is the complete release schedule:

Episode Title Date Episode 1 TBA Monday, April 13, 2024 Episode 2 TBA Monday, April 20, 2024 Episode 3 TBA Monday, April 27, 2024 Episode 4 TBA Monday, May 4, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Monday, May 11, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Monday, May 18, 2024 Episode 7 TBA Monday, May 25, 2024 Episode 8 TBA Monday, June 1, 2024 Episode 9 TBA Monday, June 8, 2024 Episode 10 TBA Monday, June 15, 2024 Episode 11 TBA Monday, June 22, 2024 Episode 12 TBA Monday, June 29, 2024

Plot summary

Expand Tweet

Eku Takeshima’s Whisper Me a Love Song began serialization on Ichijinsha’s Comic Yuri Hime magazine in April 2019.

As of March 18, 2024, the chapters of the manga have been compiled into a whopping nine volumes. Yuri romance enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that the manga is still ongoing.

Kodansha USA licensed the manga for the global audience, and here’s how the publication describes the plot:

"Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school.

"Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Cast and characters

Below is the complete list of cast and the characters they will be voicing:

Hana Shimano as Himari Kino

Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi

Mikako Komatsu as Aki Mizuguchi

Konomi Kohara as Mari Tsutsui

Ai Kakuma as Kaori Tachibana

Yuna Nemoto as Shiho Izumi

Reina Ueda as Momoka Satomiya

Chika Anzai as Hajime Amasawa

Aoi Koga as Miki Mizuguchi

Where to watch Whisper Me A Love Song season 1?

As announced on March 13, 2024, Hidive revealed that the anime streaming giant had added Whisper Me A Love Song to its spring 2024 lineup.

So fans globally can watch the anime exclusively on Hidive. Other platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more are not likely to add the new series to their libraries.

Read more:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 complete release schedule

Tensura season 3 episode 3 release date

A Condition Called Love season 3 release date

10 best slice of life anime

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Whisper Me A Love Song season 1 as 2024 progresses.