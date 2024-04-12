A Condition Called Love episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 3 release date is set for Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11:56 PM JST on TBS and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's official site. After its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide with English subs on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms.

The previous episode of the A Condition Called Love anime saw Hinase Hotaru and Saki Hananoi begin their trial relationship. Hotaru experienced what it's like to be someone's girlfriend. However, she couldn't feel the emotions of love for Saki. Yet, given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for A Condition Called Love episode 3 to drop.

A Condition Called Love episode 3 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's site and original release schedule, A Condition Called Love episode 3 will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11:56 PM JST. Anime lovers outside Japan can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 18 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, April 18 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 18 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, April 18 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, April 18 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, April 18 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 18 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 19 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, April 19 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 3

Fans outside Japan can stream A Condition Called Love episode 3 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other titles from the Spring 2024 anime line-up. Besides Crunchyroll, the episode will be available on Netflix in selected regions.

Moreover, some fans can also catch A Condition Called Love episode 3 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel and Bilibili Global.

A Condition Called Love episode 2 recap

Hinase Hotaru agrees to a provisional relationship with Saki Hananoi until Christmas to see whether she develops a feeling of love for him. The episode shows Hinase experiencing complex emotions as Saki's girlfriend. She wonders whether she must do something extra in the relationship.

Seeing Saki wait for her in the morning and give her class notes makes Hinase feel like she must do something in return. Following her friends' advice, she decides to surprise her boyfriend by waiting for him near the school before he does the same.

However, she finds out that Saki Hananoi waits for her every morning earlier than expected. Nevertheless, she manages to arrive earlier than him. Hinase's act overwhelms Saki, and she reveals that nobody has ever waited for him.

Later, Hinase Hotaru makes a "Things We Want to Do" diary and gives it to Saki to fill up. The boy tells her that he wants to walk hand-in-hand with her. Hotaru easily accepts such a request and fulfills it. At night, Saki stares at his hands and goes into thought. It is revealed that he wants to be with Hotaru more than anything.

Following that, the episode time-skips to almost Christmas time. Yet Hinase Hotaru doesn't develop feelings for Saki. She talks about it with her friends, who tell her to try kissing him and see whether she feels something.

Later that day, Saki Hananoi invites Hotaru to his house, where the latter reveals the truth (about her being unsure about the relationship). She asks him to kiss her so that she can find out whether she truly likes him.

Although Saki teases her, he doesn't kiss her. He tells her not to make such requests if she doesn't like them. It may not mean anything to her, but to Saki, it could mean the world. The episode ends with a heartwarming scene between Saki and Hinase.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 3 (speculative)

A Condition Called Love episode 3 will likely show the growth of Saki Hananoi and Hinase Hotaru's relationship. If the episode faithfully covers the manga, fans can expect the episode to show romance brewing between the two lovebirds. Hinase will realize how much Saki means to her. On the other hand, the boy will do everything to showcase his love for Hotaru.

