Date A Live V episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

Date A Live V episode 2 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Season 5 kicked off with its first episode, titled The First Signal of War, which aired on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The latest episode sets the stage for Shido and his group's impending battle with the DEM. The first episode primarily focuses on Kurumi and her role in the looming conflict. Consequently, episode 2 is anticipated to focus on Shido and the other characters as they brace themselves for the upcoming confrontation. It is expected to delve into the thoughts and emotions of each character before the impending battle.

Date A Live V episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Date A Live V episode 2, titled The Final Rest, is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first air on AX-T at the mentioned time, followed by broadcasts on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 18, 2024, at 1 am JST and 1:30 am JST, respectively. For international fans, the timing of episode 2’s release would differ depending on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 8:00 PM Philippine Standard Time Wednesday April 17, 2024 10:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday April 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Where to watch Date A Live V episode 2?

Kurumi in episode 1 (Image via Geek Toys)

Date A Live V episode 2 is scheduled to air on various TV stations, such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. Additionally, the fifth season will be available for streaming on multiple online platforms, such as the d-Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more.

Global fans can enjoy the second episode of Date A Live V on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. However, it's important to note that the anime will be available on online platforms other than the d-Anime Store after April 15, 2024.

Muse Communication holds the broadcasting rights for this Spring 2024 anime in Southeast Asia. Therefore, fans in most parts of this region can enjoy the English-subtitled version of the show on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A brief recap of Date A Live V episode 1

Shido in episode 1 (Image via Geek Toys)

In Date A Live V episode 1, the narrative begins with the aftermath of Kurumi's confrontation with the phantom, where she discusses Murasame's disappearance with her other selves. The focus then shifts to the protagonist, Shido Itsuka, and his companions discussing Kurumi's repeated efforts to save Shido for the 204th time.

Shido reveals that each time he perished, Kurumi would rewind time to prevent the DEM's attack, and he discloses her goal to save her friend by defeating the Spirit of Origin in the past. They also discuss Mio Takamiya's involvement with phantoms and the Spirit of Origin.

Shido attempts to unlock his past memories using "Michael" but fails to remember anything. The narrative then shifts to the DEM, with Westcott determined to subdue Shido by any means necessary.

Westcott in Date A Live V episode 2 (Image via Geek Toys)

Later, Kurumi's alter ego appears to warn Shido and Kotori about the DEM's future plans to eliminate him. They strategize to counter the imminent assault by mounting a full-fledged attack against the DEM, focusing on targeting Westcott and Ellen. Nia cautions everyone against voicing their plans to prevent Westcott from anticipating their moves.

The episode concludes with Kotori confronting her alter ego regarding the disclosure of their plans to Shido and preparing for the impending battle by creating multiple versions of herself.

What to expect in Date A Live V episode 2 (Speculative)?

Expand Tweet

Date A Live V episode 2 is set to explore the impending battle against the DEM. The episode will likely delve into each character's individual thoughts and emotions as they prepare for the upcoming showdown. Additionally, there may be further revelations about Mio Takamiya and her role in the narrative.

The upcoming episode may also shed light on the DEM's intentions towards Shido and his group, and reveal more about Kurumi's strategies for counterattacking and thwarting the plans of the DEM.

Related links:

Date A Live season 5 announces 2024 release window with new trailer and character visual

Date A Live anime live-action adaptation allegedly announces release date

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)