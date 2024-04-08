Date A Live V episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

Date A Live V episode 1 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Following the premiere of season 5’s opening episode on AX-T at 11:30 pm JST, the episode will also air on April 26, 2024, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and at 1:30 am JST on BS11.

Date A Live anime is adapted from the popular Japanese light novel series of the same name, penned by Koshi Tachibana and featuring illustrations by Tsunako. The success of the light novel has led to adaptations into manga form as well.

The return of its fifth season marks the continuation of the popular anime series, which began its journey in 2013 with its debut season. Set to premiere as a Spring 2024 anime, season 5 of Date A Live has its fans anticipating the return of the series after its fourth season, which was released in 2022.

Date A Live V episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Date A Live V episode 1 is set to premiere on Monday, March 24, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. As previously mentioned, the fifth season of the anime will begin premiering on AX-T on the set date at 11:30 pm JST. The timing of episode one’s release would differ for international fans depending on their location.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 7:30 am Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 9:30 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 10 2:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, April 10 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 8:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, April 10 10:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, April 11 12:00 am

Where to watch Date A Live V episode 1

Date A Live V episode 1 is scheduled to air on various TV stations, such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Mr./Ms. TV across Japan. Additionally, the fifth season will be available for streaming on multiple online platforms such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more.

Global fans can enjoy the first episode of Date A Live V on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. However, it's important to note that the first episode will be available on online platforms other than d Anime Store after April 15, 2024.

A brief synopsis of Date A Live

Date A Live V episode 1 poster (Image via Geek Toys)

Adapted from Koshi Tachibana’s acclaimed light novel series, Date A Live centers around Shido Itsuka, the main protagonist. The story unfolds in a fictional world on the Eurasia continent, plagued by mysterious phenomena known as "spatial quakes." This is a unique phenomenon with unknown origins that causes violent vibrations in space.

When Shido attempts to rescue his younger sister Kotori from an imminent spatial quake, he gets caught up in the phenomenon himself. This event leads him to discover the existence of otherworldly beings called "spirits," whose appearances trigger the quakes. Caught in the conflict between these spirits and the Anti-Spirit Strike Team, whose aim is to eliminate them, Shido's adventurous journey begins.

Forced to join the Spirit-supporting organization Ratatoskr, led by his sister Kotori, Shido learns of his unique ability to pacify the spirits by making them fall in love with him. Thus, he embarks on a peculiar journey to save both his world and the spirits. The series offers a seamless blend of action, fantasy, and sci-fi elements, complemented by romance woven into its narrative.

Related links:

Date A Live season 5 announces 2024 release window with new trailer and character visual

Date A Live anime live-action adaptation allegedly announces release date

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)