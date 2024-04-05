A Condition Called Love episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 2 is set to be released on April 11, 2024, at 1:28 AM JST on TBS and its affiliated networks, according to the anime's official website. After it airs in Japan, the episode will become available on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subs.

The previous episode of A Condition Called Love anime introduced the love birds Saki Hananoi and Hinase Hotaru. After being rejected by his ex-girlfriend, Saki proposed to Hotaru in front of everyone in the class.

Besides that, the episode set the tone for a heartfelt romantic narrative, embedded with cute moments. Given how the episode ended on a happy note, fans are excited to see what happens next in A Condition Called Love episode 2.

A Condition Called Love episode 2 release date and time for all regions

As stated earlier, A Condition Called Love episode 2 is slated to premiere on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 1:28 AM JST. Fans outside Japan can catch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 11 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, April 11 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 11 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, April 11 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, April 11 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, April 11 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 11 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 12 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, April 12 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 2

Hinase Hotaru, as seen in the anime (Image East Fish Studios)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can watch A Condition Called Love episode 2 on Crunchyroll, along with many other exciting anime from the Spring 2024 anime line-up. Besides Crunchyroll, the episode can also be streamed on Netflix in selected regions in Asia.

A Condition Called Love episode 1 recap

A Condition Called Love episode 1 begins with Hinase Hotaru spending a lovely time at a cafe with her close friend Hibiki Asami. While at the cafe, Hotaru witnesses the breakup of Saki Hanonoi, a handsome and bright student from her class.

Later, while returning home, she encounters Saki sitting alone in the snow. Worried about the boy, Hinase extends her umbrella as an act of kindness. The next day, Saki Hananoi asks out Hinase in front of everyone in the class.

Although she politely declines him off-screen, the boy waits for her the next day outside the school gate. He requests Hinase to decide once she gets to know him better.

Hotaru and Saki, as seen in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

On their way to school, Saki asks the girl about her hairstyle preferences, to which she replies that she likes short hair. The next day at school, Saki Hananoi appears with short hair. Later during the lunch break, the duo shares a meal.

Hinase notices Hananoi's earring, even though there is only one. The boy reveals that he has lost the other earring. Sometime after, one of Hinase's friends asks for a hair clip. However, she accidentally loses one of them at the school's field while running.

Saki Hananoi learns about it and asks Hinase if they should find it together. However, due to heavy snow on the field, it was practically impossible to locate it. At night, Saki calls Hinase to enquire about the hairclip's features.

Saki Hananoi, as seen in the episode (Image via East Fish Studios)

The girl realizes that Saki must have been searching for the clip at school, even at night. She rushes back to school and reprimands him for being out at night in the snow. At the same time, she is overwhelmed by his kind act.

After school hours the next day, Saki Hananoi waits for Hinase at the gate to give her the hairclip. He assures her that he only looked for it after the snow melted. Hinase, who doesn't understand the complex emotions of love, realizes a slight change in her after meeting Saki.

As such, she accepts the handsome boy's proposal. The episode ends with Saki hugging Hinase tightly in front of everyone in the hallway.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 2 (speculative)

Saki hugs Hinase in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Given how the latest installment ended, A Condition Called Love episode 2 will likely delve into Saki Hananoi and Hinase Hotaru's relationship. Having accepted Saki's feelings, Hotaru will finally understand what it's like to love someone.

As such, A Condition Called Love episode 2 may showcase several lovely moments between the love birds. Considering Saki knows about love, he will do everything to make Hinase feel special.

Since the first installment covered the first chapter of the original manga, the upcoming episode will likely cover the next two chapters.

