Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2, titled The Mischievous Wolf and a Joke in Poor Taste, is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subs.

The previous episode of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf saw Kraft Lawrence, a lonely merchant, arrive at a pagan village, where he met the Goddess of Harvest, Holo. After striking up a deal, the duo set off on a new adventure.

Given how the episode contributed to setting up the lore and the plot, fans are now eagerly waiting for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 to release and find out what happens next in the anime.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official site, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, global audiences can watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 8 11 am Central Standard Time Monday, April 8 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 8 2 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, April 8 3 pm British Summer Time Monday, April 8 7 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, April 8 8 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, April 8 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 9 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 9 4:30 am

Where to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2?

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 can be streamed globally on the Crunchyroll platform, except in a few Asian countries.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from selected regions in Asia can watch the episode on Netflix.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 recap

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 1 begins with a scene where the legend of the Fox God is revealed. According to the legend, the Fox God once promised a village that it would ripen and protect the wheat the villagers grew.

However, when the harvest was bad, the villagers accused the wolf of eating all the wheat. It is also revealed that every year, the villagers try to catch the wolf that sleeps in the last bundle of wheat to ensure the next year's harvest will be good.

Following that, the episode moves to the actual narrative. Kraft Lawrence, a lonely merchant approaches a village with his cargo full of marten furs and winter wheat. He meets a knight stationed on the road, who informs him about the possible pagan activities in a nearby village.

Lawrence observes the famous harvest festival, where his childhood friend, Yarei gets selected to represent "Holo," the Goddess of Harvest. Later, the merchant greets the village chief, who feels the village will see more prosperity in the future.

At night, while camping in the fields surrounding the village, Lawrence checks his wagon and is surprised to find a girl sleeping. When he asks for her identity, the girl reveals she is Holo. Refusing to believe, Kraft tells her to show proof.

The girl partially returns to her wolf form in exchange for a bundle of wheat and then disappears. Bewildered, Kraft Lawrence returns to the village to spend the night. Yarei invites him for a drink, and the duo chats for a while.

Later that night, Kraft meets the wolf girl, Holo again. He learns that Holo wants to go to her homeland, located in the distant north. The next day, the traveling merchant leaves the village.

Interestingly, he lets Holo accompany him. The wolven girl assures Lawrence that she will bring good luck to his business. The light-hearted episode ends with the sun beaming on the horizon, and the enigmatic duo leaving the pagan village.

What to expect in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 (speculative)?

Based on the original light novel, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 will likely show Holo and Lawrence taking shelter at a nearby church due to rain.

The episode may also reveal more details about Holo's connection to wheat. At the same time, fans can expect a new character, Zheren, to be introduced in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2.

