A Condition Called Love anime announces release date and more cast

On Friday, March 1, 2024. the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for A Condition Called Love anime announced that the title will premiere on April 4, 2024. Along with this information, two new cast members for the series are revealed.

Produced by East Fish Studios, A Condition Called Love anime is based on the eponymous romance-drama manga series, written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. The author launched the manga in Kodansha's Dessert Magazine in 2017, and since then it has collected 14 tankobon volumes.

A Condition Called Love anime will premiere on April 4, 2024

According to the announcement made by the official team behind A Condition Called Love anime, the title is set to be broadcast on April 4, 2024, on TBS and its 28 affiliated channels at 11:56 pm JST. ABEMA and Netflix will also stream the anime in Japan. Moreover, Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to globally stream the series as it airs.

Apart from the release date and broadcast details, the staff behind A Condition Called Love anime announced two new cast members for the rom-com series. It has been decided that Sayumi Suzushiro will lend her voice to Satomi Satomura, while Kazuyuki Okitsu will play Yukihiro Kuroe.

Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the official X account and website of the anime. Sayumi-san revealed that the lovely interactions between Hananoi and Hotaru have sent her heart aflutter.

Hananoi and Hotaru, as seen together in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

She also mentioned that playing Satomi's role reminded her of her close and "bright" friend. As such, Sayumi-san could feel the high level of enthusiasm emanating from Satomi's character. Likewise, Kazuyuki-san said that he was overwhelmed by the "love sickness" of the story.

Both Sayumi Suzushiro and Kazuyuki Okitsu will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Kana Hanazawa as Hotaru Hinase

Chiaki Kobayashi as Saki Hananoi

Yurika Kubo as Hibiki Asami

Maaya Sakamoto as Tsukha Shibamura

Ryota Oosaka as Keigo Kurata

Ryohei Kimura as Sohei Yao

Hananoi and Hotaru, as seen in a key visual (Image via East Fish Studios)

A Condition Called Love anime is being directed by Tomoe Makino at the East Fish studios, while Hitomi Amamiya is supervising and writing the series scripts. Akiko Sato is listed as the character designer, while Yamazo is composing the anime's music.

Japanese boyband Sexy Zone performs the opening theme song, Kimi no Sei or It's Your Fault, in English, while Mina Okabe sings the ending theme, Every Second.

The romance anime follows Hotaru, a 16-year-old high school student, who doesn't understand the complex emotions of love. One day, she meets her classmate, Hananoi, sitting in the snow after a painful breakup. As such, she offers him an umbrella.

The next day, Hotaru is surprised when Hananoi asks her on a date in front of the whole class. Thus, the anime will explore the sweet relationship between Hananoi and Hotaru.

