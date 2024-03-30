A Condition Called Love episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 1 is all set to premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated channels, as per the anime's official site. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles.

A Condition Called Love anime serves as an adaptation of the original manga series written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. Produced by East Fish Studio, the anime will bring the iconic characters to life and focus on the chemistry between Hotaru and Saki. Fans are excited about the premiere of this romance anime and are eager to see what it brings to the table.

A Condition Called Love episode 1 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official website, A Condition Called Love episode 1 is slated to release on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST in Japan. The upcoming installment will release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, April 4 7:56 am Central Standard Time Thursday, April 4 9:56 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, April 4 10:56 am Brazil Standard Time Thursday, April 4 11:56 pm British Summer Time Thursday, April 4 3:56 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, April 4 4:56 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 4 8:26 pm Philippines Standard Time Thursday, April 4 10:56 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, April 5 1:26 am

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 1

Hotaru and Saki as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the show for anime lovers outside Japan. In other words, fans from North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent can watch A Condition Called Love episode 1 on the platform.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from a few Asian countries can stream the series on Netflix.

Cast and staff for the anime

Saki proposes to Hotaru (Image via East Fish Studios)

A Condition Called Love anime features a star-studded cast, with Kana Hanazawa voicing the lead heroine, Hotaru Hinase. Chiaki Kobayashi, the reputed VA, brings Saki Hananoi, the lead male cast member, to life.

Other cast members for the series include Sayumi Suzushiro as Satomi Satomura, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yukihiro Kuroe, Yurika Kubo as Hibiki Asami, Maaya Sakamoto as Tsukiha Shibamura, Ryōta Ōsaka as Keigo Kurata, and Ryohei Kimura as Sohei Yao.

Tomoe Makino is the director of the series at East Fish Studio, while Hitomi Amamiya is credited as the series' supervisor and scriptwriter. Akiko Sato is in charge of the character designs, while Yamazo handles the music composition.

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 1 (speculative)

Considering A Condition Called Love episode 1 covers Megumi Marino's rom-com manga, it will introduce the main cast, including Saki Hananoi and Hotaru Hinase. The first episode will likely show Saki proposing to Hotaru in front of everyone in the class.

The episode will set the tone for the rest of the series, and delve into the captivating chemistry between Hotaro and Saki. Besides, fans can expect the upcoming episode to reveal Hotaru's 'condition,' because of which she cannot understand the complex emotions of love.

Nevertheless, after meeting Saki, Hotaru will experience a different side of herself, that she didn't know existed. At the same time, the episode will likely showcase other (supporting) characters, who will become pivotal to the central story.

