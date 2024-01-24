On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for A Condition Called Love anime revealed the names of more cast members for the show. Produced by East Fish Studio, the anime is set to premiere in April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024.

A Condition Called Love anime is based on the Japanese romance manga series written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. The manga has been serialized in Kodansha's Dessert Magazine since 2017, and it has collected 14 Tankobon volumes as of this writing.

A Condition Called Love anime casts Yurika Kubo, Ryohei Kimura, and others as voice actors

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind A Condition Called Love anime announced the names of four additional cast members on January 23, 2024, before the anime's premiere on April 2024.

According to the announcement, Yurika Kubo is playing the role of Hibiki Asami, who is described as a close friend of Hotaru since his junior high school. Yurika-san is a talented voice actress, who has voiced characters such as Kaede from the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise and Hanayo Koizumi from Love Live! anime, and others.

Likewise, Maaya Sakamoto has joined the romance anime voice cast as Tsukiha Shibamura, commonly called Shibamu. She's also described in the manga as a close friend of Hotaru, known for offering amazing advice.

Hotaru and Hananoi, as seen together in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Besides Maaya Sakamoto and Yurika Kubo, Ryohei Kimura stars in this anime as Sohei Yao, who is also known as Hotaru's classmate from her elementary school, named Sohei Yao. The fourth cast member revealed for this anime is Ryota Ohsaka, who plays Keigo Kurata, better known as Kyo's boyfriend.

Previously, it was mentioned that Kana Hanazawa would feature in this romance anime as Hotaru Hinsame, while Chiaki Kobayashi would play Saki Hananoi's role. It is expected that the anime's official team will announce more cast members in the future.

A Condition Called Love anime is being directed by Tomoe Makino at East Fish Studio, with Hitomi Amamiya supervising and writing the show's scripts. On the other hand, Akiko Sato is listed as the character designer. Yamamo is in charge of the series' music, while Fumihiko Ootera is the sound director.

About the anime

As mentioned earlier, A Condition Called Love anime is set to follow Megumi Morino's romance manga and explore the lives of an ambivalent girl, Hotaru Hinase, and an extrovert boy named Saki Hananoi.

Hotaru is described as someone who doesn't comprehend romance or the concept of love. Yet her life changes when she approaches her classmate, Hananoi, on a snowy day. The next day, the boy asks her out in the middle of her class. As such, the anime takes the viewers on a sweet romantic story embedded with drama and cuteness.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.