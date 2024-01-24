Kagurabachi chapter 18 spoilers: A major character's death sets up a new arc

Kagurabachi chapter 18 spoilers have arrived online, even though the issue is slated to release on January 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the spoilers, the chapter explored the aftermath of the Chihiro Rukuhira vs. Sojo Genichi battle and set the stage for a new arc.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira find a new resolve to destroy the Enchanted Blades because he understood how dangerous they were to the world. As such, he channeled his bloodlust into his blade, Enten, and severely slashed Sojo to not only defeat him but also break his Cloud Gouger blade.

Kagurabachi chapter 18 spoilers reveal Sojo Genichi's death and introduce a new adversary for Chihiro

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 18 kicks off with the scenes after the Chihiro vs Sojo battle. Having sustained fatal injuries, the Mafia Boss is seen helplessly lying on the ground, and realizing that Chihiro broke his Enchanted Blade.

The chapter then reminds the readers how Sojo went all out against Chihiro. Following this, the Mafia Boss notices Chihiro and realizes that he too is beyond just hurting. Yet he feels as if the Enchanted Blade's powers smiled upon Chihiro more than him.

However, the protagonist reminds him that he too was blessed by the Cloud Gouger. Kagurabachi chapter 18 then shows Shiba and Char coming to Chihiro's rescue.

They notice Sojo crawling his way to his lab, even though his stomach is exposed. Shiba asks Chihiro whether he should finish him off, but the protagonist tells him that there's no need for that.

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 18 spoilers show Char trying to regrow Chihiro's arm. However, due to a lack of experience and mastery, she fails to do it. The protagonist cheers her saying that it was only due to her healing his arm that he could win against Sojo.

Inside the laboratory, the Mafia Boss witnesses his machines are all destroyed. He then tries to imbue his Spiritual Energy with the raw Datenseki but blows himself up in the process. Kagurabachi chapter 18 then confirms Sojo's death, with Kamunabi sorcerers discovering his remains.

At the Kamunabi Headquarters, the higher-ups are seen holding a meeting. They divulge the news of several Kamunabi Elite Squad members' deaths, including Harima Shiyumi, Kugara Hajime, Uzuki Kyohiko, and Kasahara Makota.

As for Kazane, he was alive, but missing everything below his right shoulder. Similarly, Ikuto barely survived, but he lost both his legs and was still unconscious. Kagurabachi chapter 18 then reveals that Sojo wasn't the main person in charge of the Rakuza Ichi auction.

Only the name of the exhibitor for the event was changed following his death. The higher-ups then mention how glad they are about not losing Kaichi (Kazane's technique).

At the same time, they reveal their next agenda, which is deciding who will become the new wielder of the Cloud Gouger blade and bind themselves with the "Life-Destroying Contract."

This contract acts as a limiting mechanism that Kunishige Rokuhira imbued into all the Enchanted Blades while creating them. As per this contract, once someone becomes an Enchanted Blade's owner, until the end of their life, only they can wield the powers of that said blade.

The previous owner of the Cloud Gouger was murdered at the same time when Hishaku killed Kunishige. Following this revelation, the chapter discloses that Kamunabi members have all the retired Enchanted Blade users from the Seitei War under their protection.

As long as they could keep them alive, nobody could demonstrate the powers of the Enchanted Blade, even if they possessed them. In other words, to Kamunabi, the real danger came only from the Cloud Gouger blade, until Sojo's death.

Things become complicated when the higher-ups discuss Kazane's reports. They find out that it was Chihiro Rokuhira, who killed Sojo, and not Hagiwara's squad. Moreover, the fact that Chihiro has the unrecorded seventh blade becomes a concern for them.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 18 reveals that although they searched for Kuregumo (Cloud Gouger) in Sojo's base, they couldn't find it. As such, they surmised that Chihiro had probably taken it. The chapter then shows a moment between Azami and Kazane.

While Kazane is content with Chihiro avenging the fallen Kamunabi members by killing Sojo, he knows that the existence of the Enchanted Blades is the center of the problem. In other words, he was against those blades out in the wild.

The higher-ups then find out Azami's involvement in concealing the existence of the seventh blade and Chihiro and proceed with an internal investigation. However, as Kagurabachi chapter 18 reveals, their primary objective becomes contacting Chihiro and recovering the seventh Enchanted Blade.

For this purpose, the Kamunabi members select their strongest personnel, Hiyuki. They also give her permission to use Enkotsu (Flames and Bones). Kagurabachi chapter 18 ends with a panel featuring Hiyuki, smiling.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.