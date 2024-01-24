Black Clover Volume 36 cover showcases Black Bulls vs Damnatio

Black Clover manga volume 36 will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024. Hence, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #9 revealed the upcoming manga volume's cover art nearly a week before its release. The cover art features Paladin Damnatio Kira and the Black Bull members who fought him.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover is a manga series first serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump. Later, the manga began publicizing in the quarterly magazine Jump GIGA. Since then, the manga series has released one chapter as part of the Winter 2024 Jump GIGA issue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover reveals volume 36 cover art

Expand Tweet

The manga series' previous chapter was released back in June 2023. Since then, fans were left clueless about the next volume's release, especially because of the series' transfer to the quarterly magazine Jump GIGA. Later, it was revealed that Black Clover Volume 36 will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Ever since that announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the manga to reveal the cover art for the upcoming volume. Thus, a week before the manga volume's release, Black Clover revealed the cover art for volume 36 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #9. The cover art features Paladin Damnatio Kira and the members of the Black Bull squad.

Grey and Gauche as seen in chapter 364 (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the chapters in the manga volume mainly focus on that battle, it made sense for those characters to be centered on the cover of the manga volume. Damnatio Kira is shown with a green aura. Meanwhile, Black Bull members Grey and Gauce could be seen defeated. Meanwhile, other characters like Secre, Charmy, Luck, and Magna could be seen trying to fight the Paladin despite their injuries.

How fans reacted to the new manga cover leak

Fans of the series loved the new manga cover art leak especially because, unlike the previous few cover artworks, the new cover art had multiple characters. While fans did not dislike solo cover artworks, they liked the change.

Fans reacting to the manga cover leak (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Meanwhile, other fans were happy to see that the new cover artwork majorly featured Grey and Gauce. Fans love the possible couple from the series and were glad to see them featured together in the new leaked manga cover art.

That said, some fans were especially happy due to either character's presence. Lastly, some fans were happy to see Secre Swallowtail (Nero) appear on the manga volume cover. Hopefully, fans will soon be able to see a much clear image for the volume cover.