Japan's 5 most watched anime that aired in the first half of 2023

The anime industry saw some hugely popular titles air in the first half of 2023 in Japan. Ranging from new seasons of long-running favorites to hotly anticipated adaptations, these shows captured the attention of millions of passionate fans. In Japan's domestic market, TV ratings reveal which shows truly captured viewers' hearts in 2023.

Tracking service Video Research Ltd. compiled data on the top anime aired from January to June. The Demon Slayer and Detective Conan anime series unsurprisingly reached the top, but some surprises also emerged. Audiences across generations found shows to love last spring. Read on for the full ranking of the five highest-rated anime broadcasts that graced Japanese TV in early 2023.

5 most popular anime series in Japan that were released in the first half of 2023

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc (Image via Ufotable)

The crown for most-viewed anime in the first half of 2023 goes to the hugely popular Demon Slayer franchise. Its latest story arc, Swordsmith Village, aired from April to June on Fuji TV. The arc continues the tale of Tanjiro Kamado, a boy out seeking to cure his sister Nezuko, who was turned into a demon.

Demon Slayer has become a global sensation since its 2019 debut thanks to its memorable characters, emotional storytelling, and spectacular animation from studio Ufotable. The Swordsmith Village arc introduces exciting new demon-slayer Hashira allies like Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito. It also features epic new battles against the villainous Upper Moon demons.

The final episode brought in a massive average audience of 15.408 million viewers, with a total reach of 22.87 million. This cements the massive popularity of Demon Slayer in Japan and the likelihood that future seasons will also top the charts.

2) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Image via Ufotable)

In second place with 10.311 million average viewers is Demon Slayer again. This special "Premium Edition" re-airing compiled the Entertainment District arc from the series' second season into a digest format. The Entertainment District arc continued Tanjiro's journey now in the glamorous but deadly district, teaming up with flash master Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui against demons lurking behind the scenes.

Airing in Fuji TV's Saturday Premium time slot, this special edition reached 22.51 million total viewers. It goes to show that audiences can't get enough of returning to and reliving the excitement of Demon Slayer's stories. The traction of this re-aired arc is also impressive considering fans had already seen this season months prior. It underscores the franchise's incredible staying power.

3) Sazae-san

Sazae-san (Image via Eiken)

While Demon Slayer dominated modern audiences, the traditional comedy anime Sazae-san demonstrates that it continues to appeal to viewers of all generations. This family sitcom has held the record for the longest-running animated TV series for decades. Featuring the daily life of housewife Sazae and her eccentric family, its simplicity and relatability continue to charm viewers.

A February 2023 episode broadcast on Nippon TV drew a very strong 9.956 million average viewers, reaching 14.34 million in total. While not groundbreaking, this demonstrates the enduring popularity of classic series like Sazae-san. In an industry constantly pursuing the next big hit, it's heartening to see more traditional anime still maintain an audience.

4) Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Another long-running anime favorite, the mystery series Detective Conan, claimed fourth place last spring. Also known as Case Closed, this anime follows teen genius detective Shinichi Kudo, who mysteriously reverted into a child's body as Conan Edogawa. Episodes involve Conan solving perplexing crimes while pursuing the secret organization that transformed him.

Airing on Nippon TV, an April episode pulled in a very respectable 6.993 million average viewers, reaching 11.37 million total. This latest adventure of the pint-sized but brilliant sleuth has remained popular since its 1996 debut thanks to addictive mystery plots and endearing characters. Detective Conan's continued popularity defies the common opinion that fans only want the flashiest new anime.

5) Chibi Maruko-chan

Chibi Maruko-chan (Image via Nippon Animation)

Rounding out the top 5 most viewed is the family comedy Chibi Maruko-chan, another example of a retro series still finding an audience in 2023. Adapted from a popular manga, it depicts the everyday suburban life of a spirited 3rd grade girl, Maruko, and her loving but eccentric family.

This slice-of-life sitcom has charmed viewers since debuting in 1995 with its nostalgic look at childhood in 1980s Japan. A June episode aired on Fuji TV garnered 6.637 million average viewers, reaching 10.66 million total. Much like Sazae-san, this shows the timeless appeal at the heart of Chibi Maruko-chan, despite how many newer, shinier anime have emerged over the decades.

Conclusion

Demon Slayer continued its utter dominance, while all-time classics like Sazae-san and Detective Conan proved their enduring popularity. What shows will make the list for the year's second half? Fan excitement continues to grow, and the anime industry shows no signs of slowing down.