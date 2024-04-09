Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 release date is set for April 16, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's website. After its broadcast in Japan, the series will be available worldwide for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix with English subtitles.

The previous episode of Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf revealed interesting facts about Holo. It also introduced a new character, Zheren, with whom Kraft Lawrence did business. Additionally, the episode gave fans a glimpse of Lawrence's tragic past. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited for Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 release date and time for all regions

As stated earlier, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 will be released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1:30 am JST in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, international audiences will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, April 15 11 am Central Standard Time Monday, April 15 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time Monday, April 15 2 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, April 15 3 pm British Summer Time Monday, April 15 7 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, April 15 8 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, April 15 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, April 16 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 16 4:30 am

Where to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3?

Holo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 on Crunchyroll, along with many other anime titles from the Spring 2024 lineup.

Aside from Crunchyroll, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 can be streamed on Netflix in selected Asian regions. Moreover, Aniplus TV also streams the show for fans in South Korea.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 2 recap

The episode kicks off with Holo waking up from her slumber. She tells Kraft Lawrence that she can sense rain approaching. She was spot-on, as Lawrence saw dark clouds looming on the horizon. The duo takes shelter inside a nearby church and changes their clothes.

A small conversation takes place between Holo and Kraft Lawrence, where the former tells the merchant about her connection to wheat. Later, they meet a nobleman in the church, and Lawrence leaves a fine impression on him. Soon after that, he meets a young merchant, Zheren.

Zheren and Lawrence, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Passione)

Having overheard Lawrence's business talks with the nobleman, Zheren approaches him with a plan to trade old silver coins for new ones to gain profits. Lawrence tells the merchant that he would answer a day later.

During dinner time, Kraft Lawrence asks Holo whether she can detect lies using her powers. The Goddess of Harvest replies that she can indeed perform such a feat. She informs Lawrence that Zheren could be lying.

However, she also understands that knowing the truth won't change the merchant's decision. Lawrence decides to go along with Zheren's plan in the hope of making profits. The next day, he meets the young merchant and agrees with the business plan.

Kraft and Holo, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Passione)

Zheren tells Lawrence to meet him in the port town of Pazzio to make an official contract. During the journey, Holo jokes about wolves eating human brains, which angers Lawrence. He remembers how one of his partners was devoured by a wolf. Holo then apologizes to Lawrence and they reconcile.

Sensing it's almost twilight, the traveling merchant suggests taking a rest at a nearby place. The episode ends with Holo delving into a thought, wondering how the worlds she and Lawrence have lived are so different.

What to expect in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 (speculative)

Kraft Lawrence, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3 is titled The Port Town and Sweet Temptation. As evident from the title, the episode will delve into Lawrence and Holo's sojourn in the port town of Pazzio.

Holo's charm will likely help Lawrence get a decent price in the fur trade. Additionally, Zheren's true colors might be revealed in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf episode 3.

