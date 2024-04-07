Spice and Wolf: Merchant meets the Wise Wolf complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf has generated a buzz in the anime community following its premiere on April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Produced by Studio Passione, the anime serves as a reboot of the original series, which ran from 2008 to 2009 with two seasons.

Given that an episode has already been released, anime lovers want to know the full release schedule of this "unique fantasy" anime. According to the anime's official staff on X, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is slated for a consecutive 2-cour run with 25 episodes.

While the anime will release its episodes every week on Tuesdays at 1:30 AM JST, due to the varying time zones, most fans can watch it earlier on Mondays. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime's release schedule.

How many episodes will Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf have?

Expand Tweet

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime will air 25 episodes in total based on its home media or Blu-ray & DVD release. The anime will telecast its episodes in two cours.

As mentioned earlier, the series premiered on April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. Only one episode has been released, with the second one slated to release on April 9, 2024.

However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can watch the episodes of this anime earlier on Mondays.

The full release schedule for the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime is given below, per the PT, BST, and IST timings:

Episode Number Date Release Timings

(PT/BST/IST) 1 April 1, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 2 April 8, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 3 April 15, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 4 April 22, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 5 April 29, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 6 May 6, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 7 May 13, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 8 May 20, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 9 May 27, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 10 June 3, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 11 June 10, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 12 June 17, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 13 June 24, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM Break July 1, 2024 (Break) Break 14 July 8, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 15 July 15, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 16 July 22, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 17 July 29, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 18 August 5, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 19 August 12, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 20 August 19, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 21 August 26, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 22 September 2, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 23 September 9, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 24 September 16, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM 25 September 23, 2024 11 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM

Although the above table shows the "unique fantasy" anime's complete release schedule, fans must note that the dates and times mentioned are subject to change if the studio or staff announces it in the future.

Where to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Kraft Lawrence and Holo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

The anime is slated to broadcast its episodes on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and other Japanese platforms.

However, anime lovers from North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS can watch the anime on Crunchyroll. Besides Crunchyroll, fans from a few selected Asian regions can watch the anime on Netflix.

Plot of the anime

Based on Isuna Hasekura's original light novel, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime follows the story of Kraft Lawrence, a lonely traveling merchant, and a powerful wolf deity, Holo.

One day, Lawrence arrives at a village, famous for its pagan activities. While camping at night, he checks his wagon and notices a girl sleeping. Upon inquiry, the merchant discovers that the girl is none other than Holo, the Goddess of Harvest.

Holo, as seen in the episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Passione)

As they converse, Lawrence finds out about Holo's desire to return to her homeland. He lets the young deity accompany him on his travels. In exchange, Holo assures him that she will bring him good luck.

As such, the anime explores a unique tale centered on the themes of friendship, adventure, economics, and fantasy.

Also read:

New Spice and Wolf anime announces consecutive cours with a visual at Anime Japan 2024

Spice and Wolf anime's main trailer previews theme songs

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)