Spice and Wolf: Merchant meets the Wise Wolf complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Apr 07, 2024 17:00 GMT
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf complete release schedule (Image via Studio Passione)
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf has generated a buzz in the anime community following its premiere on April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Produced by Studio Passione, the anime serves as a reboot of the original series, which ran from 2008 to 2009 with two seasons.

Given that an episode has already been released, anime lovers want to know the full release schedule of this "unique fantasy" anime. According to the anime's official staff on X, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is slated for a consecutive 2-cour run with 25 episodes.

While the anime will release its episodes every week on Tuesdays at 1:30 AM JST, due to the varying time zones, most fans can watch it earlier on Mondays. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime's release schedule.

How many episodes will Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf have?

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime will air 25 episodes in total based on its home media or Blu-ray & DVD release. The anime will telecast its episodes in two cours.

As mentioned earlier, the series premiered on April 2, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. Only one episode has been released, with the second one slated to release on April 9, 2024.

However, due to the varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can watch the episodes of this anime earlier on Mondays.

The full release schedule for the Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime is given below, per the PT, BST, and IST timings:

Episode NumberDateRelease Timings
(PT/BST/IST)
1April 1, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
2April 8, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
3April 15, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
4April 22, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
5April 29, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
6May 6, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
7May 13, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
8May 20, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
9May 27, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
10June 3, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
11June 10, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
12June 17, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
13June 24, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
BreakJuly 1, 2024 (Break)Break
14July 8, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
15July 15, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
16July 22, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
17July 29, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
18August 5, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
19August 12, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
20August 19, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
21August 26, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
22September 2, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
23September 9, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
24September 16, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
25September 23, 202411 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM

Although the above table shows the "unique fantasy" anime's complete release schedule, fans must note that the dates and times mentioned are subject to change if the studio or staff announces it in the future.

Where to watch Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

Kraft Lawrence and Holo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Passione)
The anime is slated to broadcast its episodes on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and other Japanese platforms.

However, anime lovers from North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS can watch the anime on Crunchyroll. Besides Crunchyroll, fans from a few selected Asian regions can watch the anime on Netflix.

Plot of the anime

youtube-cover

Based on Isuna Hasekura's original light novel, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf anime follows the story of Kraft Lawrence, a lonely traveling merchant, and a powerful wolf deity, Holo.

One day, Lawrence arrives at a village, famous for its pagan activities. While camping at night, he checks his wagon and notices a girl sleeping. Upon inquiry, the merchant discovers that the girl is none other than Holo, the Goddess of Harvest.

Holo, as seen in the episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Passione)
As they converse, Lawrence finds out about Holo's desire to return to her homeland. He lets the young deity accompany him on his travels. In exchange, Holo assures him that she will bring him good luck.

As such, the anime explores a unique tale centered on the themes of friendship, adventure, economics, and fantasy.

