A Condition Called Love anime has brought a breath of romance to an otherwise action-heavy Spring 2024 line-up. Following its premiere on April 4, 2024, the anime has pleased several anime enthusiasts with its portrayal of love and its complexities.

Since the premiere episode had a sound reception, many fans might want to know about the full release schedule of this romance anime. According to the official staff on X (formerly Twitter), A Condition Called Love anime is slated for a single-cour run with 12 episodes. Read on to learn about the full release schedule.

How many episodes will A Condition Called Love anime have?

Expand Tweet

A Condition Called Love anime will release 12 episodes in total on its home media or Blu-ray and DVD release. In other words, this romance anime has been set for a single-cour run.

Produced by East Fish Studios, the series premiered on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated networks. Only one episode has been released, with the second installment set to release on April 11, 2024.

The full release schedule of A Condition Called Love anime is given below, as per the PT, BST, and IST timings:

Episode Number Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) Episode 1 (Released) Thursday, April 4, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 2 (TBR) Thursday, April 11, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 3 (TBR) Thursday, April 18, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 4 (TBR) Thursday, April 25, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 5 (TBR) Thursday, May 2, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 6 (TBR) Thursday, May 9, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 7 (TBR) Thursday, May 16, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 8 (TBR) Thursday, May 23, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 9 (TBR) Thursday, May 30, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 10 (TBR) Thursday, June 6, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 11 (TBR) Thursday, June 13, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM Episode 12 (TBR) Thursday, June 20, 2024 10 AM/ 6 PM/ 10:30 PM

Even though the above table shows the complete release schedule for this romance anime, fans must keep in mind that the dates and the timings mentioned in the table are subject to change as per announcements by the production studio or staff in the future. As of this writing, there is no report of any episode being delayed.

Where to watch A Condition Called Love anime

Hinase Hotaru (left), and Saki Hananoi (right), as seen together in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

As mentioned earlier, Japanese audiences can catch the anime on TBS channels and its affiliates. Anime enthusiasts outside Japan don't have to worry since Crunchyroll has acquired the license to stream the series worldwide.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from selected Asian regions can watch the anime on Netflix. Additionally, anime lovers from selected countries can catch the episodes of this romance-drama series on other platforms such as Ani-One and Bilbili Global.

The plot of A Condition Called Love anime

Expand Tweet

Based on the original romance manga series written and illustrated by Megumi Morino, the anime centers on two love birds, Saki Hananoi and Hinase Hotaru.

One day, while spending a great time at a restaurant with her friend, Hinase witnesses the breakup of her handsome classmate, Saki Hananoi. On her way back home, she notices the boy sitting alone in the snow.

Saki Hananoi proposes to Hinase Hotaru in the anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

Feeling bad for him, she extends her umbrella to him as an act of kindness. However, the next day, Hotaru gets a shocking proposal from Saki Hananoi in front of everyone in the class.

Hotaru, who hasn't ever comprehended the complex emotions of love, faces an unforeseeable situation. Yet, she begins to feel emotions that she didn't know existed within her.

Believing those complex emotions could blossom into love, the girl agrees to date Saki. As such, the anime delves into a beautiful love story between Saki Hananoi and Hotaru Hinase.

Also read:

Crunchyroll reveals Spring 2024 anime line-up and release schedule

A Condition Called Love anime unveils additional cast ahead of Spring 2024 premiere

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive