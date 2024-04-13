Tensura season 3 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tensura season 3 episode 3 release date is set for Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11 pm JST on NTV's Friday Anime Night programming slot, according to the anime's site. Following its premiere in Japan, the episode will be globally available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Tensura Season 3 delved into Hinata's past, revealing her connection to the Demon Lord, Luminous Valentine.

Additionally, the episode saw the king of Falmuth Kingdom, Edmaris, abdicate his throne and accept to pay the war reparation amount to Tempest. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited for Tensura season 3 episode 3 to drop.

Tensura season 3 episode 3 release date and time for all time zones

Expand Tweet

As per the anime's official site and original release schedule, Tensura season 3 episode 3 will be released on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Fans outside Japan can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 19 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 19 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 19 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 19 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, April 19 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 19 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 19 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 19 11 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 20 1 am

Where to watch Tensura season 3 episode 3

Kagali, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Anime lovers wanting to watch Tensura season 3 episode 3 can do so on the Crunchyroll platform, along with several other anime from the Spring 2024 line-up.

Aside from Crunchyroll, viewers from India, Cambodia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, and others, can stream the episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Netflix is another option fans from selected regions can use to stream Tensura season 3 episode 3. Additionally, the episode can be watched on Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, MeWatch, CatchPlay, and other platforms.

Tensura season 3 episode 2 recap

Expand Tweet

Tensura Season 3 episode 2 kicks off with Kagali, Yuuki, Laplace, and other members of the Moderate Harlequin Alliance discussing Clayman's death at the hands of Rimuru Tempest aka slime. Undoubtedly, the Demon Lord's demise shocked them.

Yet, Laplace feels that he had it coming, considering how rash he was. Kagali and others also reveal how Rimuru's troops destroyed their sources, including the main base. While Yuuki advises everyone to keep a low profile, he also devises a scheme to have a poke at Rimuru.

Hinata and Luminous, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Elsewhere, Hinata recounts the history of the Holy Kingdom of Lubelius, revealing how the subjects attained an equal society by devoting their faith to the Goddess, Luminous Valentine. However, nobody knows the truth about the kingdom, that it's run by vampires.

When Hinata learned the truth, she confronted Louis, the Kingdom's emperor, and his brother, Roy. Although she won the battle, Luminous revived them and healed her injuries. She gave Hinata a second chance that if she could defeat her closest confidants and overcome the Seven Days Trial, she would battle her.

Hinata, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

However, Hinata couldn't defeat Luminous. As such, she swore loyalty to her. Since then, she vowed to protect Luminous Valentine and protect the kingdom. Back to the present, Hinata meets Louis and finds out about Lubel's death.

They discuss Veldora's return and the rapid growth of the Jura Tempest. Louis fears that the Angels may move soon if they don't do something about the monster kingdom. Following that, the episode shows Hinata and Louis meeting Luminous.

The Demon Lord gives her a report after returning from the Walpurgis. She feels that they shouldn't make Veldora and Rimuru their enemies yet, especially because they don't have the power to beat the Storm Dragon. For the time being, Luminous orders Hinata to inform the followers about Veldora's return.

Luminous, as seen in the episode (Image via 8bit)

The location switches to the Falmuth Kingdom, where King Edmaris informs his nobles that their kingdom will accept Tempest's demands, and pay ten thousand stellar for the war reparations. He also reveals he will abdicate his throne.

Although the nobles disagree, they soon learn that Rimuru Tempest has become a Demon Lord, and has defeated Clayman. King Edmaris then names Edward his successor and signs the treaty with Diablo. The episode ends with the Falmuth Kingdom recognizing Jura Tempest as a nation.

What to expect in Tensura Season 3 episode 3 (speculative)

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit Studios)

Tensura season 3 episode 3 will likely shift the narrative back to the Jura Tempest, and show Rimuru Tempest. Since the Falmuth Kingdom has signed the treaty, Diablo and Rimuru will perhaps wait to see whether or not the next king makes his move. At the same time, Tensura Slime season 3 episode 3 may reveal Yuuki's plan.

Also read:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 2 full highlights

Tensura Slime season 3 episode 1 review

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 complete release schedule

Wind Breaker episode 3 release date and time

Fact Check: Is Sukuna Mexican? Viral Jujutsu Kaisen rumor debunked