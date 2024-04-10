Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 complete release schedule

With the arrival of the second quarter of the year, Isekai fans are in a for a treat, as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 is releasing on April 8, 2024, in Japan. The second cour will see a continuation rather than another timeskip, focusing on Rudeus and Sylphy as they begin a new chapter in their life as a married couple.

Given the story so far Rudeus and Sylphy have each faced their own challenges and even got through emotionally traumatizing situations. The only thing that helped them to move forward was the thought of reuniting with their family and friends. Now, Rudeus and Sylphy’s matrimonial reunion signifies a new beginning, where they will continue to fight their battles together.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 will begin from the 10th volume of the original light novel series by Rifujin no Magonote. Read on to learn more about the anime

How many episodes will there be in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 will be running for 12 episodes from April 8 to June 24, 2024.

Given the entire sequel was slated for a 25-episode run, the first part was covered in 13 episodes, including the special episode that focused on Sylphy’s arrival at the Asura kingdom.

Below is the complete release schedule for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2:

Episode Title Date Episode 1 TBA Monday, April 8, 2024 Episode 2 TBA Monday, April 15, 2024 Episode 3 TBA Monday, April 22, 2024 Episode 4 TBA Monday, April 29, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Monday, May 6, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Monday, May 13, 2024 Episode 7 TBA Monday, May 20, 2024 Episode 8 TBA Monday, May 27, 2024 Episode 9 TBA Monday, June 3, 2024 Episode 10 TBA Monday, June 10, 2024 Episode 11 TBA Monday, June 17, 2024 Episode 12 TBA Monday, June 24, 2024

Plot summary

Seven Seas Entertainment, the official English publisher of the light novel series and its manga adaptation, describes the plot of the series as such:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck!

"Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 cast

All the major and supporting cast members will be returning to voice their respective characters.

The second cour will also see two new additions to the series, who will play the roles of Rudeus’ siblings. Saya Aizawa, who is known for voicing Kisara in Engage Kiss, will portray the role of Norn Greyrat. Yuuki Takada, who played Yuu Koito in Bloom Into You, will assume the role of Aisha Greyrat.

Below is the list of all the major and supporting characters in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2:

Tomokazu Sugita and Yumi Uchiyama as Rudeus Greyrat

Ai Kayano as Sylphiette

Fairouz Ai as Linia Dedoldia

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Luke Notos Greyrat

Minami Tanaka as Pursena Adoldia

Reina Ueda as Ariel Anemoi Asura

Rie Tanaka as Elinalise Dragonroad

Ryota Ohsaka as Cliff Grimoire

Satoshi Tsuruoka as Zanoba Shirone

Shion Wakayama as Shizuka Nanahoshi

Sumire Morohoshi as Juliette

Taiten Kusunoki as Badigadi

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 will be streamed on Crunchyroll for fans globally. The anime streaming giant also includes the previous installments of the series, which can be enjoyed in both English subbed and dubbed languages.

Unfortunately, due to geographical restrictions, Crunchyroll may be unable to make the anime available in most Southeast Asian regions. However, fans can breathe easy, as Muse Communications' YouTube channel, Muse Asia, will be uploading each episode, a few minutes after it airs in Japan.

