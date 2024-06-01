Netflix's Tomb Raider anime confirms October 2024 release date in new PV

On June 1, 2024, Netflix put out a release date announcement preview trailer for the upcoming Tomb Raider anime. The anime adaptation will air on October 10, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. The Tomb Raider anime was announced in January 2023 by Netflix, and fans witnessed the first look at the anime adaptation in September 2023.

The series will be animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios and will be produced by English animators and not Japanese animators. The series has a proper team of animators and showrunners, thus showcasing a promising future.

Tomb Raider anime to be released on October 10, 2024

The Tomb Raider anime's new preview trailer starts with a close-up of the series' protagonist, Lara Croft, as she ventures into a mysterious place all by herself. The trailer revealed some anime cut scenes and showcased amazing visuals of underwater and sky scenery.

The trailer also showcased Lara Croft alongside his closest friend and subordinate, Jonah Maiava. The trailer ended by showcasing the title of the anime Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and ended with the Netflix logo. The series is based on a famous action-adventure game series titled Tomb Raider, created by Core Design.

The journey of the Tomb Raider anime

The Tomb Raider anime had a rough journey since its announcement in January 2021. After most of the staff was finalized and the anime adaptation was ready to start, the writer's room broke, thus putting the anime on hold.

The writer's room is a common thing in the United States, where several writers gather in a room to write and refine a script. There could have been a conflict between some writers, leading to the halting of the anime adaptation. Fortunately, for the true fans of Tomb Rider, the series opened a release window on September 27, 2023, and will start airing on October 10, 2024, on Netflix.

Lara Croft (left) and Jonah Maiava (right) (Image via Netflix)

The series will be animated by English animation studio Powerhouse Animation Studios. Surprisingly, the animation studio has worked on famous anime series like Castlevania and Blood of Zeus, so hopes are high for the Tomb Raider anime series.

The series' protagonist, Lara Croft, will be voiced by Hayley Atwell. Lara Croft's close companion, Jonah Maiava, will be voiced by Earl Baylon, who also voiced the character in the game series. Zip, another one of Lara Croft's subordinates, will be voiced by Allen Maldonado.

Synopsis of the Tomb Raider anime

Lara Croft, as seen in the trailer (Image via Netflix)

Although there has been no official synopsis unveiled regarding this anime, as of this article's publication, the anime will follow the story after the game series' Survivor trilogy (namely Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider).

The main premise of the anime would be the same as the game series, featuring Lara Croft and her subordinates uncovering the mysteries of this world by exploring different parts of the world.

