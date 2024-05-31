Suicide Squad Isekai anime reveals new Peacemaker character PV

Friday, May 31, 2024 saw the Suicide Squad Isekai anime series release a new character promotional video, this time focused on the character Peacemaker. The trailer primarily focuses on highlighting voice actor Takehito Koyasu’s work in the role, with most of its 30-second runtime being “narrated” by Koyasu’s trademark voice.

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime’s latest promotional video also gives fans a taste of the action and violence they can expect from the series, with Peacemaker fighting various characters throughout. The trailer is admittedly brief with a less than 30-second runtime, but it does show some excitingly high quality animation and dark tones which fans are excited for.

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime serves as an original anime production collaboration between Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studios, best known for their work on the Attack on Titan anime.

The series will focus on taking the titular DC Comics characters, the Suicide Squad, and transporting them to a fantasy world, playing into the “isekai” genre and explaining the title’s use of the word.

Suicide Squad Isekai anime releases new PV, but has yet to confirm full release date for July 2024 window

One unfortunately noticeable absent piece of information from the Suicide Squad Isekai anime’s latest promotional video is a full-fledged release date for the series. While the series did confirm a general July 2024 release window at its Anime Japan 2024 stage, no information has come since this confirmation, which occurred in late March 2024.

In terms of other confirmed information, fans do have what appears to be a full cast list for the series.

That includes Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.

Eri Osada is directing the original anime series at WIT Studios, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the series scripts.

Manga artist Akira Amano, best known for her Reborn! manga series, is drafting the original character designs, with Naoto Hosoda designing the characters for animation. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music, and finally, Shinya Tsuruoka is serving as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan.

Tomoyasu Hotei is performing the opening theme song “Another World,” while Mori Calliope is performing the ending theme song “Go-Getters.” This ending theme was previewed in the trailer released at Anime Japan 2024.

The series is set to premiere sometime in July on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, with international streaming info yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing. Also currently unknown is how many episodes the series will have in its premiere season.

