Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 confirms sneak peek showing at Anime Expo 2024

On Friday, May 30, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Anime Expo convention announced that it would have a Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 panel at its 2024 event. Additionally, the account excitingly confirmed that fans will get a “sneak peek of Part 3” during the panel, marking the first look at the series since the trailer premiered at Jump Festa ’24.

The post further confirmed that several voice actors from the series would also attend the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 panel, including Derek Stephen Prince, Robbie Daymond, and Xander Mobus. The trio voices Uryu Ishida, Jugram Hsachwalth, and Bazz-B, respectively, all of whom seem to be major characters in the upcoming part. According to the post, the trio is also set to revisit the first two parts of the series.

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 anime continues the larger TYBW anime series, itself serving as a sequel to the original 2004 anime series. This first anime served as the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga series. The manga first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2001 and remained serialized there regularly until its conclusion in August 2016.

Trending

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 set to have major presence at Anime Expo 2024

Expand Tweet

This Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 news is particularly exciting because it comes from an official source in the form of the official Anime Expo X/Twitter account, as mentioned above. Likewise, fans can rest assured that what’s being promised in the post, as seen above, will indeed be delivered, pending any major announcements from animation studio Pierrot or the Anime Expo themselves.

That being said, it’s unlikely this will happen, with the third part of the series having been in production for nearly a year. Likewise, it’s almost certainly completed to the point where a sneak peek or trailer can be cut together, if not in the final finishing stages of production prior to its release. On that note, this sneak peek at Anime Expo 2024 in early July will likely reveal the third part’s release date, if not already revealed by that point.

Expand Tweet

Beyond the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 sneak peek, the post from Anime Expo’s official X/Twitter account also teases “major announcements around Bleach.” It could be teasing that there is other news to be revealed at the panel pertaining to the larger franchise beyond the anime adaptation. However, this is still fully speculative as of this article’s writing, with further information on these announcements currently unavailable in any capacity.

Related links