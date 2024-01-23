Rick and Morty Anime sneak peek video streamed by Adult Swim

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty anime released a sneak peek on January 22, 2024. While the 10-episode series has no definitive release date locked in as of now, the show is set to premiere in 2024 on Adult Swim and Adult Swim Canada. It will also be available to stream on Max.

Since an announcement trailer was released at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023, a ton of other details have been released to get fans excited, including an early-look trailer video. Other details include whether or not the main series will affect the anime or vice versa, the crew working on the series, and the opening song.

Rick and Morty anime releases teaser trailer for upcoming series

What can be seen in the trailer?

The Rick and Morty anime's teaser trailer was released on Adult Swim's YouTube channel on January 22, 2024. The sneak peek showed both Rick and Morty in a rocky area and what looks like a version of the Aurora Borealis above them, with Rick lamenting how dumb it is that everyone has only one life to live despite all the infinite possibilities.

Rick takes a swig from his flask while looking at a small energy construct in a test tube, saying the worst part is how people chose their own paths, adding that this was at least the case for him.

There's no news on the plot otherwise, only that the work is to feature its own original story, but with themes and events adapted from the main Rick and Morty series.

The director and animation studio

Takashi Sano, who directed the prior Rick and Morty anime shorts, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), is directing the upcoming anime series. Sano's prior directorial experience includes 13 episodes of Tower of God, the cutscenes for the video game Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and 12 episodes of Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement.

Sano is set to be writing and directing the 10-episode series at Telecom Animation Film Co., Ltd. alongside Sola Entertainment producing the series with fellow veteran producers Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda. Telecom is famous for anime like Lupin III and Tower of God, alongside Shenmue: The Animation and Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro.

Additional crew details and opening song

The esteemed pedigree of the series' staff doesn't stop with the director or the animation studio. Jason Demarco (The Big O, Fena: Pirate Princess, FLCL Progressive, and FLCL Alternative) and Joseph Chou (Neon Genesis Evangelion, The God of High School, Tower of God, and the Shenmue anime) join Sano as the executive producers.

Likewise, so does art director Arisa Matsuzawa (Lupin III: Part 5, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway), color designer Makiko Kojima (Ghost in the Shell, Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion), CGI director Yi Cao (Sou Ki) of Souki Production (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Dorohedoro), special effects director Kaori Kobayashi (Summer Wars, Dragon Ball Z: Broly), composite director Tatsuo Nouguchi (Case Closed/Detective Conan), editor Yashio Kasahara (Castle in the Sky, Lupin III), sound director Kōichi Iizuka (Wedding Peach, MAJOR), and composer Tetsuya Takahashi (Appleseed: Ex Machina, Harlock: Space Pirate), who will be composing the original score at Terra-Musica.

The opening theme for the Rick and Morty anime is set to be Love is Entropy by OC from Code of Zero, with Cameron Earnshaw having written the lyrics, composed the music, and arranged the song. It was featured in the first preview at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Prior Rick and Morty animations

The remarkable thing about the upcoming Rick and Morty anime is that it's an entire 10-episode series. Prior efforts to put Rick and Morty into animated formats yielded the first Samurai & Shogun short in March 2020 and its sequel in November 2021. These two were produced by Studio DEEN, the studio famous for Ranma 1/2, the first Fruits Basket series, and Hetalia.

The others include the aforementioned Rick and Morty vs. Genocider which ran for eight minutes and streamed in July 2020, Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) in August 2021 by Telecom Animation Film, and the 11-minute The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara in October 2021 by YamatoWorks, who provided the CG animation for the Yu Yu Hakusho 2018 OVA.

While the Rick and Morty anime has no definitive release date yet, the details presented in the preview should be enough to tide fans over until an official date is confirmed.

While Sano directed the Rick and Morty anime shorts, as of the time of writing the upcoming series appears to be wholly original. The entirety of Rick and Morty, all seven seasons, are available to view on Max. Fans will need to stay tuned as more information, including the release date, will be made available when confirmed.