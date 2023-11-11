Where to watch Tower of God anime? Streaming details explored

Tower of God anime first came out in 2020 and quickly emerged as an underrated gem and a trailblazer in the realm of manhwa anime adaptations. As one of the pioneers in this genre, its success paved the way for subsequent adaptations, including the recent Lookism anime.

Tower of God manhwa currently has over 500 chapters, solidifying its status as one of the best-written manhwa among fans. With a captivating storyline and intricate world-building, Tower of God is currently available only on two streaming platforms.

Where to watch Tower of God anime?

Tower of God anime, adapted from the manhwa of the same name, first aired in April 2020 and encompasses 13 episodes. Animated by Telecom Animation Film, the series faithfully covers manhwa's first arc. The original manhwa, which began its serialization in 2010, now has nearly 600 chapters on Webtoon, providing an extensive narrative for fans.

For those eager to experience the anime, it's available for streaming on Crunchyroll, offering both English-subtitled and English-dubbed versions. The anime is also available on Amazon Prime. The series introduces viewers to the mysterious Tower, where protagonist Bam embarks on a perilous journey in search of his friend Rachel.

The anime adaptation has already received confirmation for a second season, which was revealed during Crunchyroll Expo 2022. Although the actual release date of season 2 hasn't been revealed, it is expected to be released in 2024.

What to expect from the Tower of God anime?

Tower of God anime covers the entire first arc of the story and introduces the "Tower," which essentially serves as the primary setting of the story. The anime starts by introducing Bam and Rachel, who were beings from outside the "Tower," and covers how Rachel accompanied Bam and saved her from loneliness.

The anime then shows Bam's struggles and attempts to enter the tower to find Rachel, who had left Bam to reach the tower's top floor. Bam later comes across Yuri Jahad, one of the strongest entities in the tower, who tells him about King Jahad, the ruler of the tower.

Bam acquires a mysterious weapon named Black March from Yuri and officially enters the tower. Bam is subjected to an exam, during which he befriends Khun Aguero Agnes along with Rak Wraithraiser. The three of them team up in order to ascend through the tower while also uncovering the secret of Bam's origins as someone from outside the tower.

Final thoughts

Tower of God anime delivers a compelling adaptation, staying faithful to the source material's intricate narrative and character development. The confirmed second season, anticipated in 2024 and also available on Crunchyroll, promises to continue the saga of Bam's journey.

Season 1 ended with Bam's supposed death, and it also teased the reveal of Jue Viole Grace, who will be the actual protagonist of season 2.

