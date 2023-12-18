Rick and Morty anime's new sneak peak reconfirms staff and more

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the official YouTube channel for Adult Swim began streaming a new minute-long sneak peek video for their Rick and Morty anime series. While the video didn’t reveal any new information on the series, it did reconfirm key staff for the series, as well as where the series is set to air once it does premiere.

The Rick and Morty anime serves as an interpretative adaptation of the original animated series, adapting themes and events from the original series for its own story. The series is allegedly set to be 10 episodes long, and will air on several networks in the United States and Canada, as well as stream on HBO Max.

While the Rick and Morty anime series is the first of its kind for the franchise, it’s not the first anime-like production the franchise has done. It is preceded by the Samurai & Shogun animated short for the series, which aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. The short also received a sequel in November 2021.

Rick and Morty anime still has no release date, but nearly all other key information have been revealed

As mentioned above, the Rick and Morty anime will be an original work with adapted themes and events from the mainline series. Essentially, it is an interpretative adaptation which will loosely follow the mainline story. It’s unclear if the series has planned to go beyond its first 10 episode season or not at the time of this article’s writing.

Takashi Sano is writing and directing the series at Telecom Animation Film, having previously directed the Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) animated shorts. Sola Entertainment is producing the series, with general producers including Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda. Yu Kiyozona and Yuuki Kakizoe are credited as the animation producer and the assistant producer, respectively.

Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou are credited as executive producers, while Arisa Matsuzawa is the art director and Mikiko Kojima is the color designer. Sou Ki is the CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi is the special effects supervisor, and Tatsuo Noguchi is the composite director.

Meanwhile, Yoshihiro Kasahara is the editor, Koichi Izuka is the sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music for the series at Terra-Music.

OC from Code of Zero is set to perform the opening theme song Love is Entropy with Cameron Earnshaw. On the other hand, OtoneZ wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and arranged the song.

The series is set to premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max, and will also air on Adult Swim Canada. In addition to those mentioned above, Adult Swim also streamed an 11-minute The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara animated short for the series in October 2021, also airing on Toonami.

