Bleach TYBW part 3 is the ideal chance for Kubo to reveal Jushiro's Bankai

Bleach TYBW part 3 is set to be released in 2024. With this launch, the anime could finally do justice to the franchise by allowing manga creator Tite Kubo to reveal story elements that he couldn't in the manga. Previously, when the manga was still under serialization, the series was rushed by the publishers, forcing Kubo to skip over Jushiro Ukitake's Bankai.

Hence, with the number of original scenes in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, fans can hope to witness the Gotei 13 Captain's Bankai for the first time in Bleach TYBW part 3. Up until now, the anime has revealed two new original Bankai. Thus, the chance of Ukitake's Bankai being revealed is at an all-time high.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Why Jushiro Ukitake's Bankai needs to be revealed in Bleach TYBW part 3

Jushiro Ukitake as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jushiro Ukitake is one of the few Gotei 13 captains whose Bankai wasn't revealed in the manga series. However, since the start Bleach TYBW, mangaka Tite Kubo has gotten the opportunity to work closely with the anime's creators to introduce new elements and lore into the franchise that he previously couldn't.

Using this opportunity, Tite Kubo was able to introduce Shinji Hirako's Bankai: Sakashima Yokoshima Happofusagari and Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai: Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji. Therefore, the remaining parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime seem like the perfect opportunity for the manga creator to introduce Jushiro Ukitake's Bankai.

Senjumaru Shutara performing her Bankai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, Bleach TYBW part 3 will have to be the anime that features Ukitake's Bankai because he might pass away in the same series. Bleach TYBW part 2 ended by partially animating the manga's chapter 609. Considering that the entire manga only has 686 chapters, there are only 77 left to be animated.

Since the anime will release two more parts, it seems obvious that each of them will adapt around 38 chapters. Thus, given that Jushiro Ukitake passes away in manga chapter 621, fans may see the last of him in Bleach TYBW part 3.

Hence, if Tite Kubo and the anime's executives want to introduce Ukitake's Bankai, it will have to be in the upcoming anime part.

Jushiro Ukitake as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, it is very important that Bleach TYBW part 3 introduces Jushiro Ukitake's Bankai. This is because, for the majority of the franchise, he was away from fights due to his poor health condition. This led to fans hoping for him to have an overpowered Bankai ability. Nevertheless, he was killed off without the chance to redeem himself.

The worst part about Ukitake's death was that it ended up becoming meaningless. Fearing that the Soul King would die at the hands of Yhwach, Ukitake, as seen in Bleach TYBW part 2, performed the Kamikake ritual and sacrificed his body to Mimihagi, the Soul King's right hand.

He did so to replace the Soul King if he were to die and become a temporary solution to safeguard Hueco Mundo, Soul Society, and the Material World. Unfortunately, Yhwach absorbed Mimihagi, ending up making Ukitake's sacrifice pointless.