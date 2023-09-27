Netflix confirms Tomb Raider anime with new trailer

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Netflix released the official first-look trailer for their upcoming Tomb Raider anime series, which has been mired in controversy lately. Despite the lack of clarity on the series’ status in recent months, it seems that the series is not only coming but even has a general release window set.

This is somewhat shocking news for the series, as the streaming service giant most recently pulled the Tomb Raider anime’s landing page from the platform overall. Fans of the game and excited viewers were informed of this news roughly two months after June 2023 rumors that the series had already been renewed for a second season.

In any case, it seems that the Tomb Raider anime series is nearing the completion of its production. Although delays could push this aforementioned release window back even further, it does seem that fans will be getting the series sooner rather than later.

Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime announces 2024 release window alongside first look trailer

The roughly 60-second-long trailer for the Tomb Raider anime begins with the eponymous adventurer Lara Croft panting and holding a bow before she’s seen jumping into a ravine. She then looks at some markings on a wall before the scene cuts to her standing amidst a fire, which then shifts to a supernatural set of tail-like apparitions. Croft is then shown to be looking at a picture of her and several others before the next scene sees her fire an arrow at the camera.

The series is then revealed to be officially titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, with Netflix announcing at their Drop 01 animation event that the series is slated for a 2024 release. While not much is shown in the trailer, it’s clear that the series will be boasting similar themes and tones to the recent video games, which are regarded as grittier overall by many.

First announced in 2021, the series was enveloped in mystery, with its status unknown. Lead actress Hayley Atwell, who is set to play Croft in the anime series, and her apparent participation in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have also raised several questions regarding the status of the series.

However, with the strikes now over, it is presumed that Atwell will indeed be voicing the character, especially considering a trailer for the series was released with no news of a casting change. Hopefully, the rest of the series’ production process goes smoothly without further hiccups, resulting in fans getting to see the finished product sooner.

