Mayonaka Punch anime confirms Summer 2024 release date, theme songs, and more with new PV

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the official website and X handle for the Mayonaka Punch anime shared a new promotional video and visual to announce that the series will premiere on July 8, 2024. Along with this information, the staff revealed details regarding the theme songs and the additional cast and staff as well.

Based on Doga Toko Shojo's story, Mayonaka Punch anime is an original television anime project by P.A.Works and Kadokawa. On January 26, 2024, Kadokawa launched an official site to announce the anime's production. Aside from the anime, the project also includes a manga and novel adaptation.

Mayonaka Punch anime's new trailer reveals July 8, 2024, as the release date

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the Mayonaka Punch anime released a new promotional video on Sunday to reveal that the anime will be released on July 8, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. The short clip also disclosed the broadcast details for the anime.

It has been announced that the Mayonaka Punch anime will air its episodes every Monday at 10:30 pm JST starting July 8, 2024, on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Following that, the title will be telecast on BS11 at 11 pm JST.

Aside from Tokyo MX and BS11, Japanese fans can watch the series at 12 am JST on Sun TV starting July 9, 2024, and at 1:50 am JST on Tulip TV on the same day. U-Next, d Anime Store, and other platforms will also stream the anime.

Live, Tokage, and other characters as seen in the PV (Image via P.A.Works)

Interestingly, the new trailer showcases the main characters and gives fans a glimpse into the anime's plot.

Besides the information about the release date, the PV previews the opening theme song, Gimi Gimi, performed by the anime's characters, Live (VA: Fairouz Ali), Tokage (VA: Hitomi Ueda), Ichiko (VA: Yuina Ito), Yuki (VA: Ai Kayano), and Fuu (VA: Hina Yomiya). Masaki, voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa, performs the ending theme song, Henshu-ten, which translates to Edit Point in English.

Key visual for the Mayonaka Punch anime (Image via P.A.Works)

Notably, the official staff has also unveiled a new visual for the Mayonaka Punch anime, featuring Live, Masaki, Fuu, Ichiko, Tokage, and Yuki.

Two new cast members have also been announced. Chika Anzai, the renowned voice actor, will play the role of Kikka. She will be joined by Reina Kondo, who will voice Otomi.

Mayonaka Punch anime's staff and other details

Live as seen in the anime (Image via P.A.Works)

The anime's team announced new staff members on Sunday. Ryota Arima, Masami Gohda, and Sanae Sato have joined the staff as the chief animation directors, and Kayoko Nabeta is credited as the main animator.

Yuta Fujii works in the art setting, with Yuki Maeda as the art director, and Ayumu Takahashi as the editor. Heart Company is in charge of the music production, with Satoki Iida serving as the sound director.

Masaki as seen with her friends in the trailer (Image via P.A.Works)

Shu Honma directs the original anime at P.A.Works, with Hideaki Shirasaka as the scriptwriter. Ryota Arima, credited as the chief animation director, adapts Tsukasa Kotobuki's original character designs for animation in this series. Doga Toko Shojo has written the original work.

The plot of the anime, Mayonaka Punch, centers on Masaki. She's a member of the NewTuber group, Harakiri Sisters. After being fired for a certain reason, she vows to return to the same field. By a stroke of luck, she meets Live, with whom she aims to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.

Also read: