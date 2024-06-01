A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime announces Summer 2024 release date

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime confirmed that the series will premiere on July 8, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed the broadcast details for the anime.

Produced by EMT Squared, A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime serves as an adaptation of the original Isekai light novel series, written by Shizuru Minazuki and illustrated by Yamakawa. Aside from the anime, the light novel has also inspired a manga adaptation, with Tomomi Mizuna's illustrations.

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime releases on July 8, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime announced on Saturday, June 1, 2024, that the show will premiere on July 8, 2024, at 1:50 AM JST (July 7, 2024, at 25:50 JST) on TV Tokyo.

Aside from TV Tokyo, the Isekai anime will also air episodes weekly on TV Aichi at 1:30 AM JST, starting July 12, 2024. BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also telecast the anime beginning July 12, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST, and 8 PM JST, respectively.

Allen, Elena, and Takumi, as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared)

Additionally, Japanese fans can watch the anime on TV Hokkaido on July 13, at 1:43 AM JST. The official site has also revealed that the streaming services, Anime Hodai and U-NEXT will stream the first two episodes of this anime on July 8.

Following that, every subsequent episode will stream a week earlier than the broadcasting schedule on these platforms. International fans won't have to worry, as Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series. However, the platform hasn't yet revealed the regions where the series will be available.

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime cast and staff

A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring has already revealed the main cast and staff. Aina Suzuki stars as Allen, while Miharu Hanai voices Elena. Haruka Tomatsu has joined the voice cast as Silphyleel, while Yuusuke Shirai performs Takumi Kayano's role.

Atsushi Nigorikawa, renowned for his contributions to titles like Beast Tamer, Love Tyrant, and others, is directing the Isekai anime at EMT Squared Studios, with Atsushi Maekawa supervising the scripts.

Bros. Bird Inc. is credited for the anime's production cooperation. Yuki Nakano has joined the staff as the character designer, while Akinari Suzuki composes the series' music. GENCO is credited as the producer.

Details regarding the show's opening and ending theme songs have also arrived. Tebasaki Sensation performed the opening theme, Yuru Ring Travel Days, while GOHOBI sang the ending song, MAKAUKE.

The God apologizes to Takumi for his mistake (Image via EMT Squared)

Based on the original light novel series, A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime follows Takumi Kayano, who reincarnated to another world after being accidentally killed by a God.

However, the new world is replete with dangerous beasts and monsters. In a perilous forest, Takumi discovers two adorable children, whom he names Allen and Elena.

Eventually, he reaches the town, where he registers with the adventure's guild to make a living. Takumi resolves to take care of the two children and enjoy a laid-back life as an adventurer.

