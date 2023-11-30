A Journey Through Another World anime reveals 2024 release window, cast, and more

A Journey Through Another World has announced that the anime adaptation will be releasing sometime in 2024. The official team recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to update the anime and manga community about the release window. Furthermore, official sources also revealed the key visual, main cast, and staff responsible for the production of the anime.

A Journey Through Another World started out as a set of light novels that were written by Shizuru Minazuki and illustrated by Yamakawa. These novels were published by Alphapolis, a popular publishing house known for producing Japanese light novels.

A Journey Through Another World key visual, main cast, and staff

Key visual

A Journey Through Another World's key visual depicts Takumi Kayano at the very center. He has been reincarnated into a new world, where he meets two children, Alan and Elena.

The children, both of whom have blue hair and are seen in blue-colored outfits are in the foreground, playing with water. The background also showcases a ton of foliage and trees, indicating an adventure/fantasy setting which was promised in the premise of the show.

Main cast, staff and additional information

Official announcement on X featuring an image of the voice actors playing Alan and Elena (Screengrab via X/@iseyuruanime)

The official team behind the anime revealed that Aina Suzuki will be playing Alan, while Miharu Hanai will be playing Elena in A Journey Through Another World. Aina is a talented voice actor who has lent her voice to characters like Shiori Sakurada from Castle Town Dandelion and Shizuka Gozen from Onigiri.

Miharu Hanai, the Hokkaido-born voice actor, has played Twin Turbo from Uma Yuru and Reine from Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far.

Atsushi Nigorikawa will be directing the anime adaptation of the light novel series. He has worked on numerous projects, such as Beast Tamer and Anime De Training! Ex. EMT Squared will be responsible for the production of the anime adaptation, with assistance from Bros. Bird.

A Journey Through Another World plot in brief

In the story, a God is seen apologizing to a mere mortal for killing him in the real world by accident. This character is none other than the protagonist Ayano Takumi. While the God cannot place him back in the real world, Takumi is promised a rebirth in a different world, filled with adventure and fun. However, the protagonist is then sent to a part of the world where forests lurk with dangerous beasts.

To his surprise, however, Takumi finds two adorable children here. He resolves to take care of them as they wade through thick patches of greenery where threat is always imminent.

