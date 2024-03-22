MAPPA's original TV anime Zenshu confirms production and more with PV and key visual

On Friday, March 22, 2024, MAPPA announced the production of a new original TV anime titled Zenshu. The esteemed studio has revealed the series' main cast and staff, as well as a teaser promotional video and key visual. However, the studio hasn't announced a release date for this original anime yet.

Notably, a website and an X handle have been opened to share the news. The website has also described the show's characters and revealed the production details. At the same time, the trailer gives fans a glimpse into the world of an animator.

MAPPA's original anime Zenshu is about an animator who has never fallen in love

As mentioned, the animation studio MAPPA took to X on Friday to confirm the production of its new original anime, Zenshu.

At the same time, the studio revealed a promotional video and a teaser visual for the Zenshu anime. According to the short clip, the anime centers around Natsuko Hirose, who became an animator after graduating from high school.

Her talent flourished, and she quickly made her debut as a director. In fact, she gained massive success with her first anime project. However, she cannot replicate the same with her second project since it's based on the theme of first love, which she never experienced.

Natsuko and her assistant, as seen in the trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The PV shows Natsuko telling her assistant to redo everything (the storyboard). When her assistant asks her for instructions, the young animator replies that she will "redo" everything herself.

The word "Zenshu" in the anime industry means "to retake" or "fix everything." Additionally, the PV showcases Natsuko's brilliance as an animator as she goes about her business, bringing her ideas to life.

Aside from the trailer, MAPPA also unveiled a key visual for the anime. The illustration shows Natsuko Hirose working on her anime project, with a desert as the background. It seems as if she is working on a desert.

The key visual for Zenshu anime (Image via MAPPA)

The official website of the Zenshu anime has revealed cast information. Anna Nagase stars as Natsuko Hirose, a 22-year-old anime director and animator. Kazuki Ura voices Luke Braveheart, the main character from Natsuko's anime movie, Perishing Story.

Rie Kugimiya has also joined the voice cast as Unio, a member of the Nine Soldiers in the film Perishing Story. Minori Suzuki is enlisted as Memmeln's voice actor, while Akio Suyama plays QJ's role. Both Memmeln and QJ are characters from Natsuko's Perishing Story anime.

Mitsue Yamasaki, MAPPA, and Kimiko Ueno are credited with the original anime, Zenshu. Yamasaki-san is handling the directorial duties, while Ueno-san is working on the scripts at MAPPA Studios.

Sumie Noro is listed as the assistant director, while Yoshiteru Tsujino is in charge of the environment concept art and character concept art. Kayoko Ishikawa is contributing to this project by adapting those character designs for animation. He is also the chief animation director of this series.

Natsuko's animation, as seen in the trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Shuuji Takahara, Etsuko Sumimoto, and Kazuko Hayakawa are also working on this anime as chief animation directors. Yukari Hashimoto, who has earlier worked on Komi Can't Communicate and other titles is composing the anime's music.

Additionally, Bushiroad's booth at AnimeJapan2024 on March 23–24, 2024, will hold an exhibition for the Zenshu anime. More details regarding the anime will be revealed sooner rather than later.

