Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime confirms 2024 release with a visual

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released in 2024, as per the announcement made by the official team. The announcement was made on March 22, 2024, at 12 pm JST. The announcement was also accompanied by a key visual featuring some of the main characters in the series.

The original title was Fruit of Grisaia and it was a visual novel that was released by Frontwing back in 2011. The visual novel was first released for Windows PC and the game was then ported to Sony’s PlayStation platform. Since then the title has seen two manga adaptations.

The first anime adaptation was released in 2014, animated by Eight Bit. Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime was released in a movie format in 2019. Now, an episode-by-episode format of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger will be released in 2024.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime official announcement and key visual

Official announcement on the anime series' X page (Screengrab via X)

As stated earlier, the anime adaptation of the visual novel series is slated to release sometime in 2024. The key visual for the same has been released. At the very center of the key visual, we can see Rena Fukami, who is the protagonist of the series.

Key visual featuring the main characters of the anime adaptation (Image via Frontwing)

To her right, viewers can see Touka Shishigaya who is sporting the same uniform as Rena, but has white hair tied up in a ponytail. In the key visual, we can also see other popular deuteragonists like Megumi Kumashiro and Kujirase. Fans are excited to see some of their favorite in-game characters on the big screen in an anime format.

Cast and animation studio

Officials have also reported that some of the voice actors who worked on the OAV released in 2019 will be returning to the upcoming installment. Rena Fukami will be voiced by Maaya Uchida. She is a talented voice actor who has lent her voice to the likes of Yoshino from Food Wars and Nodoka Toyohama from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

Touka Shishigaya will be voiced by Ayane Sakura. She has voiced Uraraka Ochako from My Hero Academia and Yotsuba Nakano from Quintessential Quintuplets among other characters. Kaori Nazuka will voice Christina in Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime. Kaori has voiced Toru Hagakure from My Hero Academia and Shimizu from Haikyū!!. Last but not least, we have Atsumi Tanezaki voicing Murasaki. She has voiced the likes of Rio Futaba from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai and Anya Forger from Spy X Family.

The studio that animated the OAV will be returning for this project. Bibury Animation Studio will be responsible for the production of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime. This studio has worked on other anime titles like Quintessential Quintuplets film, Azur Lane and Prima Doll.

As 2024 progresses, stay tuned for more anime and manga news!

