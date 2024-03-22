7th Time Loop anime episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The release date for 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 has been slated for March 24, 2024, at 11 pm JST. According to the anime's official website, the upcoming episode will be released on AT-X and other networks in Japan. After its Japan broadcast, the episode will be globally available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel with English subtitles.

Episode 11 of 7th Time Loop anime saw Rishe and Arnold share a moment on the balcony, where the latter explained how he detested his eyes since they resembled his father's.

At the same time, the episode highlighted a second meeting between Arnold and Kyle. Given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for the 7th Time Loop anime episode 12, which happens to be the season finale, to drop.

7th Time Loop anime episode 12 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's website and original release schedule, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan.

Global viewers outside Japan can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 24 8:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, March 24 9:15 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 24 11:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 24 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 24 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, March 24 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 24 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 24 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 25 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime episode 12

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Fans eagerly anticipating the 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 can watch it on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other captivating titles from the Winter 2024 line-up.

Besides Crunchyroll, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 can also be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free in selected countries.

7th Time Loop anime episode 11 recap

Episode 11 of 7th Time Loop titled The Determination of a Snow Flower, begins with Rishe thinking about how she can stop Michel Hevin's experiment. She steps out to the balcony at night and gets mesmerized by the beautiful sight of the fireflies.

At that moment, Rishe notices Arnold Hein on the other balcony. The crown prince asks her whether he should exterminate the "bugs." However, Rishe tells him not to harm them since they have lives. During their conversation, it is revealed that Arnold doesn't perceive the Galkhein country the way Rishe does.

He doesn't find romanticism, unlike Rishe. Moreover, he detests his eyes since they are the same color as his father's. He feels that he has inherited his father's brutality. However, Rishe assures him that it's his own perception and that the reality is different.

Rishe, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

She reminds him how wonderful the Galkhein country and its people are. The Duke's daughter also tells him that she adores his "beautiful" eyes. Later, the episode shows a meeting between Kyle and Rishe. The Coyolles' prince brings a few items, which delight the Galkhein's would-be crown princess.

Kyle also reveals that he has arranged another meeting with Arnold Hein. Meanwhile, Theodore Hein's (Arnold's brother) men trail Michel Hevin, who dexterously subdues them using alchemy.

Arnold Hein, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Following that, the episode cuts to a scene featuring Arnold, Kyle, and Rishe. The crown princess and Kyle try their best to convince Arnold to sign the treaty, telling him how Coyolles' expert craftsmen can bring modernity to the Galkhein. However, the crown prince remains unmoved by Kyle's plea.

Theodore Hein intrudes on the meeting and asks Rishe to come with him for a moment. He informs her that Michel Hevin has successfully run past his surveillance. Meanwhile, several knights in dark cloaks appear at the meeting, which confuses Kyle.

Finally, Theodore locates Michel's location. The episode ends with Rishe Irmgard Weitzner meeting Michel Hevin outside the castle, accompanied by four knights.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 (speculative)

Michel Hevin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

7th Time Loop anime episode 12 will likely show Michel telling Rishe about her next plans. There's a possibility that he already had arranged a meeting with Arnold, where he divulged his plans. As such, the crown prince might know everything about the "black powder" (gunpowder).

That would explain the intrusion of the knights at the meeting. At the same time, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 12 may show Rishe trying her best to convince Arnold not to sign a contract with Michel because she doesn't want a war. Overall, fans can stay hyped for an exciting finale.

