Does the 7th Time Loop anime have a manga? Explained

The 7th Time Loop anime has become one of the underrated gems of the Winter 2024 season. Following its debut on January 7, 2024, the anime captivated viewers with its intriguing plot and characters. Notably, the anime's immense popularity has also compelled fans to wonder about the series' existence in the manga format.

They would be delighted to know that although the 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! is based on author Touko Amekawa's eponymous light novel series, it also has a manga version with Hinoki Kino's illustrations. Follow along with this article to learn more about this manga adaptation.

The manga for the 7th Time Loop anime is serialized in Comic Gardo

Touko Amekawa's 7th Time Loop light novel hasn't only inspired an anime but also a manga adaptation with Hinoki Kino's illustrations. Notably, this manga follows the light novel's original story and explores Rishe Irmgard Weitzner's life.

Fans of the series would like to know that the 7th Time Time Loop manga is being serialized on Comic Gardo's official website. As of this writing, the manga's chapters have been collected in five Tankobon volumes, with the latest being released on August 25, 2023.

Arnold and Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Notably, in December 2021, Seven Seas Entertainment announced that they had acquired the license to publish the manga in the English language. The company then released the first English-translated volume on September 27, 2022.

Four volumes have been published thus far, with the fifth one scheduled to be released on July 25, 2024. Manga enthusiasts who want to read the 7th Time Loop manga can do so by purchasing the paperback versions from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Flipkart, and other major digital markets.

Rishe, as seen in the anime's OP (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Additionally, the manga is available for purchase in digital format. Fans can also check Comic Gardo's official website if they wish to collect the manga in Japanese. Moreover, local bookstores where manga series are sold may also keep the 7th Time Loop manga. As such, there are multiple options left for fans to read this manga.

Exploring the plot of 7th Time Loop anime

Undoubtedly, the fantasy anime's captivating plot has become the primary reason why anime enthusiasts want to look for the manga version. The narrative focuses on Rishe Weitzner, who gets time-looped back to the moment when her engagement to the Crown prince was annulled after being killed on her 20th birthday.

Interestingly, this phenomenon doesn't only occur once or twice, but seven times, compelling her to try breaking the curse. After living her life as a peddling merchant, a doctor, and a gallant knight, Rishe becomes determined to relax and peacefully enjoy her seventh life.

Arnold proposes to Rishe in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

However, everything changes when she meets Arnold Hein, who proposes to her for marriage. Shockingly, Arnold, better known as the Crown Prince of Galkhein, was the same person who had killed her in her sixth life.

Rishe discovers that she has no other choice but to accept the proposal. The narrative sees the Duke's daughter trying to find a way to break the time loop using her six-plus lifetimes of experience and make her dreams come true.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.