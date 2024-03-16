7th Time Loop anime Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 is slated to release on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel with English subs.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw Arnold Hein find out about Rishe Irmgard Weitzner's disguise as Luciel while patrolling the knight's training. Meanwhile, Rishe discovered Michel Evan's actual motive regarding Arnold Hein.

Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11.

7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 release date and time for all regions

As per the official site and the original release schedule, 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 is all set to release on March 17, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan.

International fans outside Japan can watch 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 17 8:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, March 17 9:15 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 17 11:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 17 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 17 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, March 17 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 17 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 17 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 18 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11

Arnold Hein, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime lovers wanting to watch the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 can do so on Crunchyroll, along with many other exciting titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Aside from Crunchyroll, the episode can also be streamed on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free in selected regions.

7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 recap

The episode begins with a distressed Kyle Morgan Cleverly informing Michel Evan about the conversation he had with Arnold Hein the previous night. He reveals how the Galkhein's prince refused to sign the treaty because it's more in his nature to invade and control another country instead of joining forces with them.

Arnold's response intrigues Michel, who thinks he will be the ideal person to use his "poison." Meanwhile, Rishe, disguised as Luciel, looks distressed about the whole affair between Kyle and Arnold. She's worried about a potential war that can break out.

Rishe disguised as Luciel in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The Knight's instructor Lawvine understands his (he doesn't know Luciel's actual identity as Rishe) plight and informs that he lost his son in a battle. While he is proud of him, he would have loved to see his son live. Nevertheless, he reminds Luciel (Rishe) about a soldier's duty.

After a while, Arnold Hein arrives at the location to supervise the Knight's training. He immediately sees through Rishe's disguise. However, the Crown Prince doesn't prevent her from taking the Knight's course. Instead, he tells Rishe to be careful about hiding her identity.

Kyle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

At the same time, the duo converses about the offer Arnold rejected. The crown prince reveals that he has no intention of signing forces with a country with no future. Undoubtedly, this worries Rishe even more. She recalls how she met Kyle for the first time in her third life.

Later, the episode shows Rishe giving Kyle a new set of medicines. She also tells him that she listened to his conversation with Arnold the previous night. Rishe wants a peaceful treaty between the two countries, so she implores Kyle to sign a personal alliance with her.

Rishe and Michel, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Besides Kyle, Rishe also visits Michel. She excitedly explains her love for learning to the Alchemist. At that moment, Michel reveals his plan. He wants to have Arnold Hein use his "black powder," because he deems him fit to use it.

Rishe knows from her past lives' experience that Michel's "black powder" can bring destruction and kill countless lives. However, the alchemist feels that every being in this world exists to serve its purpose, including him.

Michel's past, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Since the black powder was created to bring destruction, it cannot be used for anything other than that, and the same applies to him. A flashback reveals Michel's tough childhood, including how he was branded an "evil" person.

The episode ends with a conversation between Rishe and Michel. The former feels she cannot stop the professor (Michel) if everything goes according to his plan.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 (speculative)

Michel Hevin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 will likely focus on Rishe's efforts in convincing Arnold Hein to sign the peaceful treaty with Kyle. On the other hand, she also has to deal with her professor, Michel Evan, who plans on giving Arnold the black powder of destruction.

Since Michel feels that Arnold is the perfect person to understand its value, it will be interesting to see whether Rishe can change his heart. The 7th Time Loop anime Episode 11 may also further explore Rishe's past life experiences.

