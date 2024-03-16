Metallic Rouge Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 11 is set to release on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. It will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge may have been the Alters' and Rouge's group's last lighthearted moments since it appears that the final battle is about to begin. In Metallic Rouge episode 11, Rouge will set foot on Venus and confront the Alters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 11 release date and time

Rouge, Noir, and Naomi as seen in Metallic Rouge Episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 11 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday. The English-subbed and dubbed episodes will become available according to the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday March 20, 2024 11:25 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday March 20, 2024 2:25 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 20, 2024 6:25 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 20, 2024 7:25 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 20, 2024 11:55 pm Philippine Standard Time Thursday March 21, 2024 2:25 am Japan Standard Time Thursday March 21, 2024 3:25 am Australia Central Time Thursday March 21, 2024 4:55 am

Where to watch Metallic Rouge episode 11

Ash as seen in Metallic Rouge Episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 11 on Crunchyroll over an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, viewers can choose to watch the episode in English, either subtitled or dubbed. The show can be viewed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 10 Recap

Cyan hugging Rouge in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Rouge, Naomi, Noir, and Ash were traveling to Venus in a spacecraft. Their mission was to prevent the Usurpers and the Alters from taking control of the Neans and starting a rebellion. At this point, they discovered that Cyan had secretly boarded the spacecraft and discarded Naomi's antiphaser.

Cyan's coming on board was unexpected, but her new childlike demeanor, particularly how keen she was to play with her sister Rouge, was even more surprising. They found that Puppetmaster had made Cyan using Rouge's data, but had nothing to do with her prior attack on Rouge. She had been commanded by a voice whom she could not defy.

While everyone was considering what to do with Cyan, especially Naomi who wanted to throw her out of the spacecraft, her tantrum led Rouge to try to pacify her by agreeing to play.

A bit later, Ash shared his personal story about his estranged son and his regrets over losing him and Noid. Noir also revealed his regrets and the loved one for whom he was opposing his family, the Immortal Nine. Their stories made Naomi feel a twinge of jealousy as she had no one with whom she shared happy experiences.

Later, during a discussion between Naomi and Rouge about their future plans, Cyan interrupts them. Seeing Rouge distracted, Naomi questioned her dedication to saving Gene, to which Rouge replied that her mission also included stopping Silvia and safeguarding the freedom of humans and Neans.

The conversation ended on a sour note as Naomi insisted that Cyan could not be Rouge's real sister because they did not share parents, prompting Cyan to become hostile towards Naomi and strike her.

Rouge then went on to explain to Cyan that hurting others out of dislike is wrong. She also asked her to make her own decisions and not heed the voice in her head that asked her to do bad things. Finally, the two reconciled with Naomi.

Grauphon, Giallon, and Aes as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

Meanwhile, on Venus, Gene was taken to the Puppetmaster by the Alters. He was surprised to discover that the man behind the disguise was a human collaborating with the Alters and Usurpers. The Puppetmaster disclosed that the Usurpers were his sponsors.

Afterward, over a meal, the Alters talked about their past together, especially the wonderful time they had had at the lake with Gene when he was still young. They also revealed their plan for Gene to become the savior of humanity when the Neans take over the world, although under the Alters' directive.

Gene later discovered that Puppetmaster was gathering data from the Alters' IDs, while waiting for Rouge, the final piece of the puzzle to unlock Code Eve. Meanwhile, Rouge had already reached Venus and was now being targeted by a missile attack.

What to expect from Metallic Rouge episode 11

Cyan and Puppetmaster as seen in Metallic Rouge Episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

In Metallic Rouge episode 11, as per the information made available, viewers will see Rouge's spaceship crash landing on Venus. While she and her companions will split up and search for the traveling carnival, Sylvia and Gene will be met by the Puppetmaster who will have interesting things to say about Eva and Code Eve.

