Metallic Rouge Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge Episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, and will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge took a darker turn, revealing the reason behind the Visitors' generosity and the Immortal Nine's hostility towards humans. It was disturbing to learn that Neans were merely being used as instruments, with both the Visitors and humans desiring to maintain this status quo.

Episode 9 ended with the Usurpers making a move. In Metallic Rouge episode 10, Rouge will be seen venturing to Venus to put an end to this conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge Episode 10 Release Date and Time

Naomi as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge Episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

For the majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday. But for those who want to see the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday March 13, 2024 11:25 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday March 13, 2024 2:25 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 13, 2024 6:25 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 13, 2024 7:25 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 13, 2024 11:55 pm Philippine Standard Time Thursday March 14, 2024 2:25 am Japan Standard Time Thursday March 14, 2024 3:25 am Australia Central Time Thursday March 14, 2024 4:55 am

Where to watch Metallic Rouge Episode 10

Gene as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge Episode 10 on Crunchyroll over one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, viewers can choose to watch the episode in English, either subtitled or dubbed.

The show can be viewed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge Episode 9 Recap

Grauphon as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Rouge was ambushed by Aerkos while Eden Varock was engaged in a battle with Sylvia and had his ID seized. Gene jumped in to help Rouge but fell unconscious when Grauphon attacked him.

An Usurper's ship then arrived at Aletheia HQ and began firing lasers. The Immortal Nine members boarded the ship, taking Gene with them. Rouge tried to follow them but was stopped by Cyan. The two were evenly matched for some time.

Naomi advised Rouge to invert her phase, having noticed that the frequency characteristics of the generators activated by Rouge and Cyan in Gladiator mode were identical. When Rouge inverted her frequency and struck Cyan, their energies canceled each other out and thus their battle came to an end.

Later, Naomi and Rouge visited a ship belonging to the Visitors, who were friendly aliens who had made contact with humans forty years ago and gifted them advanced technology. There, Naomi confessed that she was not a human but the first Nean created by the Visitors to interact with humans. She also revealed that the Visitors' real name is X Noah.

X Noah as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

Naomi assured Rouge that she would be safe on the ship as she was targeted for possessing the key to decipher Code Eve within her ID. The X Noah cautioned that there might be Usurpers among the Alters and if they activate Code Eve and liberate all the Neans, it would result in chaos which the Usurpers would exploit to instigate another war. The Usurpers aim to wipe out the Visitors and humans and seize control of Venus.

The X Noah, after losing their home planet, had journeyed to Earth and made a pact to exchange technology for a new home: Venus. Neans were created to terraform the planet.

The fact that Neans exist solely as tools for humans and the X Noah troubled Rouge. However, she made up with Naomi and decided to visit Venus and put an end to the conflict. Eden and Ash arrived on a ship to escort them to Venus.

What to expect from Metallic Rouge Episode 10 (speculative)

Opera and Sylvia as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

In Metallic Rouge Episode 10, as per the information made available, Rouge and Naomi will be heading for Venus to save Gene and thwart the plans of the Immortal Nine.

On their way, they will find that Cyan is also aboard their spaceship, but her demeanor has changed completely, as she now behaves like a child. Rouge and Cyan will start to bond, almost like siblings. Meanwhile, Gene will reach Venus accompanied by Sylvia and others, and meet the puppeteer.

