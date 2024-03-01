Metallic Rouge episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 9 of Metallic Rouge will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 12:55 a.m. JST. The series is available for streaming on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. It has been licensed by Medialink for Southeast Asian audiences and by Crunchyroll for viewers outside of Asia.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge delved into the reasons behind Roy's decision to pursue the Immortal Nine. It appears that discovering Code Eve by either humans or Neans would shape the future of the Nean liberation movement. Rouge, who had been hesitant to join the conflict, has now decided her stance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 9: Release date and time

Noir fighting Sylvia as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, Match 7, 2024.

For the majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday. However, for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday March 6, 2024 10:25 am Eastern Time Wednesday March 6, 2024 1:55 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 6, 2024 6:25 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 6, 2024 7:25 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 6, 2024 11:55 pm Philippine Standard Time Thursday March 7, 2024 2:25 am Japan Standard Time Thursday March 7, 2024 3:25 am Australia Central Time Thursday March 7, 2024 4:55 am

Where to watch Metallic Rouge episode 9

Gene as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 9 on Crunchyroll over an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, audiences can choose to watch them in English, either subtitled or dubbed. The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 8 recap

Dr. Eva Kristella as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 8 (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, viewers saw Rouge, Ash, and Noid visit Gene, who had just discovered a hidden passage leading to a repository of Roy Junghardt's memories. They explored these memories and learned about Rouge's early development, where she exhibited superior physical abilities from the beginning but was slow emotionally compared to the other Proto-Neans created by Roy.

During this exploration, Gene and Rouge realized the detached analytical approach Roy had towards her, despite being their adoptive father.

A memory then revealed Dr. Eva Kristella, Roy's assistant and Gene and Rouge's mother, had refused to give Roy the Code Eve data, fearing the government should misuse it. She viewed Code Eve as a chance for Neans to regain freedom. According to the official version, Eva destroyed Code Eve, although in reality, she had hidden it in the ids of the nine Proto-Neans, now known as the Immortal Nine.

This revelation led Rouge to wonder if locating Code Eve and liberating the Neans would be a good thing. Gene explained that gaining freedom in the existing circumstances would result in disorder that would be detrimental to the Neans in the long run.

Cyan as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 8 (Image via Studio Bones)

At this point, a girl introducing herself as Rouge's sister, Cyan, challenged her to a duel. However, Rouge declined, and Cyan left, but not before promising that in the future they would fight to the death.

News then arrived that Aletheia was under attack by Neans, led by Sylvia and Grauphon. Rouge and the others rushed to the scene. As Rouge fought Sylvia and Grauphon, it was revealed that the final secret of Code Eve was contained within Rouge's id, which is why Sylvia was after her. Jet Black Noir joined Rouge as the battle progressed, as did Aerkos, whose intentions were unclear.

Meanwhile, Noid was fatally shot by human security forces. Ash was devastated and tried to save him, but found no one else was concerned for Nean's life.

What to expect from Metallic Rouge episode 9 (speculative)

Naomi as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

In Metallic Rouge episode 9, as per the information made available, Rouge will be seen struggling against the Immortal Nine members. In the midst of this all, Cyan will make a surprising comeback aboard a Usurper's spaceship, which will lead to a fight with Rouge. On the other hand, Naomi will have some business with Rouge as well.

