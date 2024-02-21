Crunchyroll to stream Great Pretender Razbliuto anime in February 2024

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will stream the sequel Great Pretender Razbliuto anime worldwide beginning on Thursday at 8PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). The only areas in the world where Crunchyroll will not be streaming the series are in Japan and the Middle East.

The Great Pretender Razbliuto anime will premiere and stream exclusively in Japan on the DMM TV streaming service on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime previously screened in cinemas in North America on January 9 and 10. Manga Productions holds the master license for the anime in 16 countries in the Middle East, with the series planned for a concurrent release in South Africa and the Middle East as Japan.

The Great Pretender Razbliuto anime series series as a sequel to the original Great Pretender anime. The series focused on Dorothy, a gifted swindler, who is supposedly dead after losing a game with a Shanghai organization. She finds herself in a small town in Taipei, having no memory of her past. However, due to being chased by Taipei’s black society, Dorothy heads to Kyoto where yet another surprise lies in wait for her.

Great Pretender Razbliuto anime series set to feature returning staff from the original anime

As mentioned above, the Great Pretender Razbliuto anime series serves as a sequel to the original, and likewise will feature much of the staff from the first series returning. Hiro Kaburagi returned as director, and was also in charge of series composition with Taku Kishimoto. Previous head writer Ryota Kosawa is now credited for script supervision, with Mai Teshima as the assistant director.

Shosuke Ishibashi replaced Kyoji Asano as chief animation director, now credited alongside Hirotaka Kato in the role. Ketia Shimizu is no longer credited for design, while Akyo Okuda and Shosuke Ishibashi remained in the role. Yumiko Sudou was credited as art director alongside returning art director Yusuke Takeda. The Great Pretender Razbliuto anime’s cast includes the following:

Yuka Komatsu as Dorothy

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jei

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Ai

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Lin

Yasuyuki Kase as Wan

Mitsuaki Kanuka as Sai

Mariya Ise as Bin

The original Great Pretender anime series premiered in July 2020 on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block, running for two cours with a total of 23 episodes. Netflix streamed the anime exclusively outside of Japan in August 2020, but the series released on the platform in Japan ahead of international regions.

Artist Daichi Marui launched a manga adaptation of the original anime series on Mag Garden’s Mag Comi website and the LINE Manga service in June 2020. However, the manga went on hiatus in September 2020 due to Marui’s poor health.

