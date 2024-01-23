Original Metallic Rouge anime receives webtoon adaptation

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the LINE Manga app reveal that the original television Metallic Rouge anime series is receiving a webtoon adaptation. More specifically, the series will receive a full-color webtoon adaptation, set to launch on the LINE Manga website on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Meika Tokyo and Chita Tsurushima are drawing the webtoon adaptation, with whomor (Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) in charge of the general production of the webtoon adaptation. Unfortunately, no further information on the coming webtoon adaptation of the original Metallic Rouge anime series is available at the time of this article’s writing.

The original Metallic Rouge anime series from Studio bones and chief director Yutaka Izubuchi first premiered on Japanese television on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the “tech noir” anime series worldwide, excluding Asia, as it airs in Japan on a weekly basis.

Given the webtoon’s early March 2024 premiere date, it seems that the series will either adapt the Metallic Rouge anime from its start, or deal with an entirely new story. This is due to the fact that the original anime series would still be ongoing in its first season as the webtoon premieres, suggesting one of the above two approaches.

As mentioned above, Yutaka Izubuchi is the chief director of the production overall, and is also handling the series scripts. Motonobu Hori is directing the anime at studio BONES, with Toshizo Nemoto writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto is designing the characters, and Taisei Iwasaki is composing music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.

Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl and protagonist Rouge Redmaster, with Tomoyo Kurosawa co-starring as her partner Naomi Orthmann. Additional cast for the series includes the following:

The series, which has been described as a “tech noir” anime, is set in a world where humans and androids coexist. Rouge is an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder the Immortal Nine, a group of nine artificial humans who are hostile to the series’ government. The series is being produced to celebrate studio BONES’ 25th anniversary.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.