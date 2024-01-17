Dragon Ball: Is Android 21 canon? Explained

Dragon Ball introduced Android 21 in the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game, where she quickly gained notoriety for her overpowering abilities, nearly destabilizing the entire game. Since her initial introduction, Android 21 has evolved into a staple character, making appearances in various video games in this franchise.

With a close bond to the androids who once served as early-series antagonists, her significance in the universe of this series has grown. Although originally a game-exclusive character, recent developments in the Super Hero arc have ignited discussions among fans, prompting speculation about Android 21's potential role and canonical status in the broader lore.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball: Android 21 and her semi-canon state

Android 21 has become a notable figure among the Dragon Ball fanbase since her debut in the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game, where her strength initially made waves, causing a significant impact. However, despite her popularity and unique design, the question of Android 21's status in the actual canon has been a topic of discussion among fans.

It is essential to recognize that Android 21 is a game-exclusive character. Her introduction marked a departure from the traditional characters seen in the mainline series, leading fans to wonder about her place in the established canon. The character's status as an android further fueled speculation about her origins and connections to the larger canon narrative.

Expand Tweet

In the game's lore, Android 21 is intricately tied to Dr. Gero's past, specifically as she is based on his wife, Vomi. The latter serves as the "human template" for Android 21, adding a layer of complexity to the character's background. Notably, Vomi is revealed to be the mother of the human template for Android 16, further entwining Android 21's origins with the existing characters of the series.

The recent Super Hero arc, adapted from the Dragon Ball Super manga, sheds light on Vomi's canonical status. As part of Dr. Hedo's family tree, Vomi is confirmed to be a legitimate character within the series's universe.

Android 21 as shown in the FigtherZ video game (Image via Arc System Works)

However, her appearance remains more of an Easter egg and a tease than a comprehensive exploration of her character. This development in the Super Hero arc raises expectations among fans, as it hints at the potential integration of Android 21 into the official timeline.

Despite Vomi's canonization, Android 21's status remains unconfirmed in the main canon series. As of now, she has not made a single appearance in any of the primary anime or manga adaptations.

The question of whether Android 21 is canon in the series persists, given her exclusive origin in the FighterZ game. While Vomi's recent confirmation adds a layer of credibility to Android 21's potential canonization, fans eagerly await her formal introduction into the mainline story narrative, anticipating the resolution of this intriguing lore mystery.

Final Thoughts

As the Dragon-Ball Super manga concludes the Super Hero arc, anticipation grows for the next arc, likely centering on Black Frieza. With the Daima anime scheduled for 2024, there's hope for Android 21's canon status to be confirmed or teased, bringing the intriguing character into the official canon narrative.