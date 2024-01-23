One Piece chapter 1105 spoilers: Luffy's location discovered as an unknown force approaches Egghead

After an unusually long wait, One Piece chapter 1105’s initial alleged spoilers were finally shared on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 by reputable series leaker and X (formerly Twitter) user @ScotchInformer. While these spoilers for the next issue of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series aren’t an official release, they’ve historically proven to be very reliable.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1105’s events as if they’ve already been certified by an official Shueisha release, and for good reasons. The main highlights of the chapter include Luffy’s location being discovered after his sudden disappearance, as well as the tease that an unknown and unforgiving force is headed to Egghead Island.

One Piece chapter 1105 spoilers set up Egghead arrival of either Blackbeard Pirates or Revolutionary Army

Initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1105’s spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is allegedly “The Peak of Stupidity.” While a unique title, small edits are often made in the official translation, so it’s possible that the Shueisha-certified title will have slightly different wording. Nevertheless, the sentiment should remain, and based on the initial spoilers the title seemingly refers to none other than Monkey D. Luffy.

Likewise, the initial spoilers begin discussing the story content by explaining that Luffy is revealed to have been near the Automatic Cooking Machine seen earlier in the arc. It’s expected that fans are shown Luffy’s location rather than a Straw Hat or Marine discovering where he is, given the emphasis there are “different overview scenes” early in the issue.

In any case, One Piece chapter 1105’s alleged spoilers then claim Admiral Kizaru destroys the rocket vacuum tube that heads to the Labo-Phase from the Fabrio-Phase. It’s presumed that Kizaru destroys it before Dr. Vegapunk and the others are able to return to the Labo-Phase, but this isn’t specified in the currently available spoilers at the time of this article’s writing. The issue then begins showing the aforementioned overview scenes, which likely answers the above.

Intriguingly, the spoilers then jump right to the end of the chapter here, claiming it concludes with a look at the Marine ship which was sent to sink the civilian ship evacuating Egghead. According to the spoilers, the Marine ship has now been destroyed by an unknown party, with no clues as to who this party could be divulged in the spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1105’s current alleged spoilers don’t specify if the ship was successful in their mission before being destroyed. One of the Marines on board, however, shouts to contact Admiral Kizaru and warn him that “they’re heading to Egghead” Island. Presumably, “they” refers to the unknown party which attacked the ship. The spoilers then end by confirming that there is no break for the series next week.

Without a doubt, the biggest question mark to come out of these initial spoilers is who could possibly have attacked the Marine ship and be heading to Egghead Island. Many fans argue it’s the Blackbeard Pirates given that their ship was seen in the vicinity of Egghead earlier in the arc. However, another possibility could be the arrival of Monkey D. Dragon and the Revolutionary Army, looking to back up Bartholomew Kuma for one last time.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.