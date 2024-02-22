Metallic Rouge episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, and will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

In the last episode of Metallic Rouge, the focus was on Gene Junghardt and what could be going on in the background with the Venus Project, Visitors, Usurpers, and the Immortal Nine.

As the story progressed, Rouge found herself increasingly involved in the Nean liberation movement. Depending on the revelations in the upcoming Metallic Rouge episode 8, her perspective on the relationship between humans and Neans could undergo a significant transformation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Metallic Rouge anime.

Metallic Rouge episode 8 release date and time

Naomi as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 8 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

For the majority of international viewers, however, this translates into a Wednesday release. However, for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 10:25 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Eastern Time 1:55 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 6:25 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Central European Time 7:25 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 2:25 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Japan Standard Time 3:25 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Australia Central Time 4:55 am, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Metallic Rouge episode 8 streaming details

Flash Silvia and a new gladiator as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 8 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 8 on Crunchyroll over one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, audiences can choose to watch them either subtitled or dubbed in English.

The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 7 recap

Jill as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

The previous episode elaborated on the Venus Project, an initiative by the Planetary Development Administration to make Venus habitable using superior technology from the Visitors. The Cloud Plant on Venus is currently altering the planet's atmosphere to support life.

Simultaneously, twelve artificial black holes are being utilized to shift Venus into Earth's orbit. Many Neans, born on Venus, work in the terraforming industry. However, there seems to be a hidden agenda behind the project.

The episode then shifted to Naomi's visit to ex-Vice-Director Gene Junghardt. She informed him about Ochrona's plan to dissolve Aletheia after the discovery of his misuse of a Proto-Nean. Even as the Divine Facilitator, Naomi could not reverse this decision.

Gene suggested that Ochrona seize this opportunity as they had been looking forward to dealing directly with the Visitors. The discussion then turned to the traveling carnival and the possibility of the Puppetmaster targeting the Venus Project.

Meanwhile, Jill, revealed to be the Immortal Nine member Flash Silvia, helped Rouge escape from prison. She raised important questions about the human-centric programming in Neans, their constant dependency on Nectar, and their servitude to humans. As they were pursued by security, another Immortal Nine member, Double-Headed Aerkos, appeared.

Aerkos as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

While fleeing, Aerkos and Rouge encountered Ash and Noid and decided to hide at Ash's place. There, Aerkos too also asked Rouge many uncomfortable questions, such as whether the Immortal Nine members are the bad guys, whether they should be given the opportunity to lead normal lives, and whether Gene is trustworthy.

Ash also asked who murdered Roy Junghardt. Rouge revealed that Giallon confessed to the crime, but his motive remained unknown. She believed she had killed him, but the episode ended with Giallon shown to be alive on a beach. To meet him, a new character, Grauphon, had arrived.

What to expect in Metallic Rouge episode 8?

Dr Roy Hunghardt as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 8 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

In Metallic Rouge episode 8, as per the information made available, Rouge will decide to visit her father, Dr. Roy Junghardt's home, hoping to discover more about her own identity.

During her visit, she will reunite with Gene and discover that Dr. Junghardt's memories have been preserved in an external storage device. These memories will reveal crucial elements of the story, including the nature of Code Eve, Gene's intentions, and the identity of the mysterious girl with cyan-colored hair who bears a striking resemblance to Rouge.