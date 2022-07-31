8 anime characters that look suspiciously similar to somebody else from a different series

Sometimes, there will be an anime character from a series that would look awfully like a person from an entirely different series. After all, there are only so many ways that a design could look unique. Similarities are bound to happen, and it is not always because of plagiarism. Sometimes, it is just a pure coincidence.

This article will highlight various designs from different series that bear a resemblance to one another. Some examples will be well-known and predictable, while others will be more niche. Either way, there is no shortage of similar-looking anime characters.

8 anime characters and their doppelgangers

1) Shanks (One Piece) & Gildarts Clive (Fairy Tail)

Shanks on the left, Gildarts on the right (Image via Toei Animation, A-1 Pictures)

Starting this list with these two is the most predictable choice. Back in the day, some people used to go as far as to say that Fairy Tail is a rip-off One Piece in various online forums, and this example is one of the more notable ones that people used to point out. Calling it a rip-off today is a debatable issue, since both are Shōnen animes that bear many similar themes.

Still, Shanks and Gildarts are two characters who bear a remarkable resemblance to one another and perfectly encapsulate what this list is all about. They do not necessarily need to have the same respective role in their series since this listicle is solely about their physical resemblances.

2) Kirari Momobami (Kakegurui) & Nazuna Nanakusa (Call of the Night)

This entry is a more recent one, and surprisingly not, the Kakegurui fans noticed the resemblance between the two specific characters. The Call of the Night manga began recently in 2019, whereas the Kakegurui manga came out back in 2014. Both series have anime adaptations, with Kakegurui being the older one. The two series are about entirely different topics, so this coincidental resemblance is a bit random.

Both women have the same hairstyle, similar hair color, and even blue eyes. However, at the very least, their clothing is wildly different, and Kirari dons blue lipstick. In addition to that, the themes of the two animes are diverse which does not necessarily bear any similarities with one another. Also, the characters' personalities are very dissimilar, so that is yet another difference that sets them apart.

3) Kallen Kozuki (Code Geass) & Akiza Izinski (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's)

Kallen on the left, Akiza on the right (Image via Sunrise, Gallop)

Another popular example of two anime characters who look like one another is Kallen Kozuki from Code Geass and Akiza Izinski from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's. Both characters have similar hairstyles and hair colors, not to mention similar facial features.

Much to the fun of the fans, many have joked that Kallen Kozuki ended up in Yu-Gi-Oh and asked why she has been there all along. It is also common to see some fans enjoy both Code Geass and Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's due to the similar vibes of both the shows. Thus, this example is a much friendlier comparison than something like Shanks and Gildarts.

4) Kageyama (Haikyuu!!) & Kakeru (Run with the Wind)

Kageyama on the left, Kakeru on the right (Image via Production I.G)

Kageyama's design in Haikyuu!! is cherished by the whole fandom, but it is also something that one can easily see in the real world due to its simplicity. Unsurprisingly, simple designs also entail that there are bound to be characters that look like them. In this respect, the most notable example is Kakeru from Run with the Wind.

Both anime characters are great athletes and participate in a sport of some kind. It is nothing too extraordinary on its own, but the physical resemblance between the two is shocking. The manga for Run with the Wind began a few years before Haikyuu!!'s, but the former's anime came out several years after the latter's first anime release.

5) Saber (Fate/Stay Night) & Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Saber on the left, Violet on the right (Image via Studio Deen, Kyota Animation)

Saberfaces are extremely common in the Fate series, but this list is about characters from different series. The most notable Saberface in the series is the original Saber, Artoria Pendragon. In this respect, Violet Evergarden is the character that most closely resembles Artoria Pendragon.

The similar color schemes, hairstyles, and eyes have been the subject of numerous memes in the past. On the other hand, if one were to give a non-anime example, then Genshin Impact's Jean has also been regularly compared to these two characters. Thankfully, the art styles are distinct enough to make them look different enough.

6) Gilgamesh (Fate/Stay Night) & Jircniv (Overlord)

The second Fate/Stay Night example in this list, except this time, it is between Gilgamesh and Overlord's Jircniv. They're both royals with very similar blonde hair and have generally similar vibes. Anybody who has seen Gilgamesh first and then sees Jircniv will likely think of Gilgamesh due to their physical similarities.

Likewise, the opposite works too. However, it is less likely to happen given the fact that Fate/Stay Night anime came out in 2006, whereas Overlord's show started in 2015.

7) Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail) & Rin Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

Gray is on the left, Rin is on the right (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Whereas the last entry had the second Fate/Stay Night character, this list has yet another Fairy Tail character. Fairy Tail came out much with Gray's character much before the release of Blue Exorcist. Looking at Rin Okumura next to Gray Fullbuster side-by-side shows how uncanny their resemblance to one another is.

To some extent, it is even similar to the Kageyama from Haikyuu!!, where the general design is generic enough for physical similarities to emerge. This particular comparison between Gray Fullbuster and Rin Okumura has been very well-known within the anime community for a long time. However, that is not surprising considering the two characters are important to their respective anime series.

8) Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon) & Kagome Higurashi (Inuyasha)

Sailor Mars on the left, Kagome on the right (Image via Toei Animation, Sunrise)

The final examples of two people who look alike in this listicle are Sailor Mars from the Sailor Moon series and Kagome Higurashi from Inuyasha. It is a common example that the old-school anime fans might recall, especially since both women use bows, wear schoolgirl outfits, and even wear shrine maiden's garbs at some point in their respective series.

Sailor Moon is the oldest of the two series, nearly a decade older than Inuyasha. The similarities between Sailor Mars and Kagome are definitely noticeable, although the completely different art styles can sometimes obscure the initial similarity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

