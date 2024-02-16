Metallic Rouge episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 7 is set to be released on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, and will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia and Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge centered around the Immortal Nine member Giallon, who, like his comrades, was eventually defeated by Rouge, although his ID was not retrieved. However, Rouge was arrested, and it seemed at Naomi's behest.

Metallic Rouge episode 7 is expected to throw light on why Naomi chose to betray her partner.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 7 release date and time

A new gladiator as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 7 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

Per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 22, 2024. For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday.

For those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the installment will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 10:25 am, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Eastern Time 1:55 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 6:25 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Central European Time 7:25 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 2:25 am, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 3:25 am, Thursday, February 22, 2024 Australia Central Time 4:55 am, Thursday, February 22, 2024

Metallic Rouge episode 7 streaming details

Ash and Noid from the Metallic Rouge episode 7 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream the next episode on Crunchyroll over an hour after it begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, viewers can choose to watch them in English, either subtitled or dubbed.

The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 6 recap

Giallon, as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

The previous episode was primarily focused on the series of murders committed by Giallon, who was on a ship with Rouge and Naomi, heading to Earth. Giallon would change his appearance to resemble someone else during each murder, causing confusion among the passengers.

Investigators Ash, who were also passengers on the ship, arrested Naomi, suspecting her involvement in the murders. There was video evidence of her doppelganger committing a murder.

When she got an opportunity, Naomi used her robotic bird to inform Rouge that she needed to meet Gene upon their arrival on Earth. Until then, she had to stay put in her cabin room.

Rouge, however, was upset about Naomi being accused of murder. She also detested the idea that Giallon would get back on his killing spree.

Rouge, as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

There were a few scuffles with Giallon, including one in which Ash was stabbed and another in which Naomi shot him, but he eventually managed to get away. Thanks to Ash, it was discovered that Giallon had boarded the ship disguised as Rob Acres, who weighed 82.2 kilograms. Thereafter, all individuals with the same weight, including a dog, were gathered.

Rouge, eager to speed up the investigation, started hitting each suspect. It was found that Giallon was actually disguised as the dog.

They fought outside the spacecraft, where Giallon confessed to killing Dr. Roy Junghardt while disguised as Rouge. The fight concluded with Giallon's body being split in two before he fell off the ship into space.

Upon returning, Rouge found their ship was stopped by a patrol craft. Ochrona's Artificial Life Inspection Department had sent several Neans. Naomi thanked them for coming before declaring that Rouge was under arrest for violating the Use of Artificial Life Code, Article 5 Clause 9.

What to expect in Metallic Rouge episode 7

Naomi, as seen in the Metallic Rouge episode 7 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

In Metallic Rouge episode 7, it will be revealed that Rouge is a Proto-Nean whose production is prohibited by law, yet Gene has been using her for private purposes. Thus, she will find herself imprisoned and facing the possibility of being destroyed.

The episode will follow Naomi as she visits Gene and exchanges information about the traveling carnival she encountered on Mars. She will likely suspect that a Usurper was behind the attack.