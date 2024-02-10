Metallic Rouge episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Metallic Rouge episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, and will be available to watch on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. The series has been licensed by Crunchyroll for audiences outside Asia, and by Medialink for Southeast Asia, with streaming available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The previous episode of Metallic Rouge centered around Naomi's attempt to rescue Rouge from the spaceship of the traveling carnival. Rouge's growing understanding of the Nean's struggle for liberation has been the focus of the episode. As the series has progressed, she has found herself increasingly involved, sometimes even compelled to take independent action.

As for Metallic Rouge episode 6, it seems Naomi and Rouge will find themselves in a rather complicated situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Metallic Rouge episode 6 release date and time

Rouge and Naomi as seen in Metallic Rouge episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Bones)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Metallic Rouge episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 15, 2024. For a majority of international viewers, however, this translates to Wednesday. But for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 10:25 am, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Eastern Time 1:55 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 6:25 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Central European Time 7:25 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 2:25 am, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 3:25 am, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Australia Central Time 4:55 am, Thursday, February 15, 2024

Metallic Rouge episode 6 streaming details

Noid 262 will be seen in the ferry in the upcoming episode of Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

International audiences can stream Metallic Rouge episode 6 on Crunchyroll over one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, audiences can choose to watch them in English, either subtitled or dubbed.

The show can be viewed in a wide range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Metallic Rouge episode 5 recap

Gene Yunhart as seen in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Rouge found herself trapped in a spaceship by a mysterious character known as the Puppetmaster. She was plagued by visions, most notably of her interactions with her human brother Gene, her father, and the singer Sarah Fitzgerald.

Despite being a Nean, Rouge was treated as family by Gene and her father. However, following her father's death, Gene asked Rouge to avenge his death by killing the Neans responsible.

The Puppetmaster seemed to be using these visions to free Rouge, allowing her to become independent. At the same time, he appeared to be on a quest for something else, possibly the parent body of the Neans.

In the meantime, Naomi crossed paths with Eden Varock, the stranger who was rummaging through the remains of a Usurper warmachine located in a forest on the road to Wellstown. He helped Naomi to get inside the Puppetmaster's spaceship undetected. Afterward, they went their separate ways, with Eden searching for the treasures on the ship while Naomi retrieved Verde's ID and found Rouge in a near-unconscious state.

A new gladiator made his appearance in Metallic Rouge (Image via Studio Bones)

As Naomi attempted to piggyback Rouge out, a mysterious girl working for the Puppetmaster confronted her. A battle followed, and just as Naomi seemed to be losing, Rouge chose to get up on her feet and begin fighting the girl.

The girl then activated the dormant Usurper warmachines stored on the ship. At this point, another gladiator appeared and single-handedly engaged multiple warmachines. Thanks to his intervention, Rouge and Naomi were able to escape. It was later revealed that this gladiator was none other than Eden.

What to expect in Metallic Rouge episode 6?

Naomi will become a murder suspect in Metallic Rouge episode 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

Metallic Rouge episode 6 will follow Rouge and Naomi who will be on their way back to Earth, following the success of their Mars mission. During their ferry ride, they will encounter two fellow passengers who are twin sisters.

Ash and his Nean subordinate, who harbored doubts about Naomi's motive after their brief interaction in Wellstown, will also be on the same ferry. Naomi and Rouge will get involved in a murder mystery, with the former being suspected of having committed it.