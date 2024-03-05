7th Time Loop anime Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan, according to the anime's website. After airing in Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube Channel with English subtitles.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw Rishe meet Michel Hevin, her teacher from her third life. She also received a letter from Michaela, who informed her that the ring would be done earlier than expected.

The banquet also finally took place, where Rishe tried her best to evade Lord Lawvine. However, given how the episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10.

7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the website and the original release schedule, the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan.

Following its broadcast, international viewers can watch the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 with English subs at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 10 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, March 10 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 10 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 10 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 10 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, March 10 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 10 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 10 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 11 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10?

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime enthusiasts can stream the 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 on the Crunchyroll platform after it airs on AT-X in Japan.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans can also catch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free in selected countries.

7th Time Loop anime Episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

The 7th Time Loop anime Episode 9 begins with Rishe wondering how she can keep her identity as Luciel from being discovered by Lord Lawvine. She's also seen in the garden, preparing medicine for Kyle.

At that moment, she meets a gentleman from the Coyolles named Michel Hevin, who happens to be her teacher from her third life. The episode reveals that Rishe's expertise in herbs and medicines is all thanks to Michel's teachings.

The would-be crown princess' knowledge of medicines and herbs pleases Michel so much that he wants to make her his pupil. Undoubtedly, Rishe is delighted at the prospect, and she calls him Sensei.

Rishe meets Michel (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

During their conversation, Michel also finds out that Rishe is making a "poison" (medicine) for Coyolle's prince, Kyle. After that, the episode shows Michel, Rishe and Kyle together at the castle.

The Coyolles' scholar informs Kyle how the crown princess has become his pupil. He even tells him to try her medicine, which he gulps down despite its terrible taste.

Unfortunately, after drinking the potion several times, Kyle begins to feel under the weather, so he leaves. Meanwhile, Rishe thinks about her past with Michel. At that moment, the crown prince, Arnold Hein, arrives.

Kyle tries the medicine (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

He greets the Coyolles scholar and tells him that if he needs anything, he will provide it. While leaving with Rishe, Arnold asks her if she stays up late at night all the time.

He gifts her his precious pocket watch, which moves the crown princess. During their conversation, it's revealed that Michel Hevin is not an ordinary scholar but an alchemist.

Later in the episode, Rishe receives a letter from Madam Michaela, who informs her that she will shorten the delivery time for the ring, as she can commission a craftsman from Coyolles in Galkhein. Along with the letter, she also sent a preview image of the ring.

Rishe receives Michaela's letter (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The episode time-skips to the banquet event, where Kyle tells Rishe that her medicine has helped him a lot. The crown princess, though, remains vigilant about Lawvine's presence at the banquet.

She even pinpoints the location of Lawvine amidst a vast crowd gathered at the party. At the same time, Rishe meets the son of Michaela, who discloses how talented the craftsmen from the Coyolles are.

Later in the episode, Kyle meets Arnold Hein outside the party. He requests Arnold to sign a treaty with the Coyolles because the neighboring countries are threatening to wipe them out.

Arnold and Kyle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

However, the Galkhein's crown prince rejects the offer because he finds no merit in it. Interestingly, Rishe was eavesdropping on them.

From her past lives experiences, she knows that Coyolles will get destroyed in the future if Arnold doesn't sign the treaty, but she hopes that things will be different in this life.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10?

Rishe, as seen worried about Kyle (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 will likely show Rishe looking for a way to ensure that Kyle's plea and Arnold's interest align. There's no doubt that she has a close bond with the Coyolles, given how she spent most of her life (the previous lives) there.

As such, she will do everything to change Coyolles' fate. At the same time, 7th Time Loop anime Episode 10 could highlight Lord Lawvine, whom Rishe was evading at the party.

Also read:

Solo Leveling Episode 9 release date and time

Does the 7th Time Loop anime have a manga?

Minato One Shot fan animation project receives the first trailer

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 release date and time

Mr. Villain's Day Off Episode 10 release date and time