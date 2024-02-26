7th Time Loop anime episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

7th Time Loop anime episode 9 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other pertinent networks in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After it airs in Japan, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be globally available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw Rishe Irmgard Weitzer disguising as Lucius to undergo the Knight's candidate's training. Besides, Arnold Hein invited Rishe to join him on a trip into the town.

He also revealed that some guests from a neighboring kingdom would come to see them. Considering how the episode ended, fans are excited about what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 9.

7th Time Loop anime episode 9 release date and time for all regions

As per the official site and the original release schedule, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 9 will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan. International audiences, however, can watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 3 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, March 3 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 3 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 3 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 3 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, March 3 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 3 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 3 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 4 12:45 am

Where to watch 7th Time Loop anime episode 9

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime lovers outside Japan can watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 9 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and other countries can watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 9 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

7th Time Loop anime episode 8 recap

7th Time Loop anime episode 8, titled The Color of the Sea Beyond the Horizon begins with Rishe Irmgard Weitzer training at the King's Candidate disguised as a man. It is revealed that she had Theodore Auguste Hein's help to make it work.

As such, Rishe uses the alias of Lucius to train with other candidates. During the training session, she meets Count Lawvine, the Guardian of the North and the faithful retainer of the Imperial House of Galkhein.

In her internal monologue, Rishe reveals from her previous life experience that Lawvine was killed as a "great sinner" by Arnold Hein. The silver-haired gentleman informs them that he will become their instructor starting the next day.

Rishe disguised as Lucius (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Later at the castle, Arnold Hein invites Rishe on an incognito visit to the Town but doesn't mention the purpose. He is surprised when the duke's daughter appears on the date day all decked up, thanks to her maid Elsie's efforts.

The visit to the town becomes a lovely affair for Rishe, who doesn't miss the opportunity to let Arnold try a delicacy. At that moment, the Crown Prince takes his fiance to a jewelry store.

The woman in charge of the store shows Rishe a set of gems and asks which one of them is fake. Rishe takes some time and asks for appraisal tools. After carefully observing the gems, she surmises that they are all fake. The woman then apologizes for doubting her.

Arnold's eyes, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The episode reveals that Arnold wants to gift Rishe a ring for their wedding. As such, he asks her to choose a stone. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Rishe inquires the shopkeeper woman whether she has a gem similar to Arnold's ocean-blue eyes.

However, the ring isn't the only reason why Arnold invited Rishe. Apparently, the crown prince received a letter from the Coyolles family, who wanted to congratulate him on his wedding before the ceremony because they wouldn't be able to attend the main event.

Kyle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Rishe and Arnold welcome Kyle Morgan Cleverly, the prince of the Coyolle kingdom to the castle, who congratulates them on their wedding on behalf of his father, the King of Coyolles. He even kneels before Rishe and compliments her beauty.

After he leaves, Arnold informs Rishe that Kyle is bringing in some Coyolles scholars. Therefore, preparation of a banquet is needed. He further says that he will bring Kyle and Lawvine face to face. The episode ends with Rishe getting worried because she suspects Lawvine may find out that she's "Lucious."

What to expect in 7th Time Loop anime episode 9

Arnold and Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Given how the latest installment ended, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 9 will show Rishe and others preparing for the banquet of hospitality for the Coyolle scholars.

However, the duke's daughter is also walking on a knife edge because as Arnold mentioned, Lawvine will arrive at the party. As such, it remains to be seen whether the Knight's instructor finds out that Lucius is Rishe.

