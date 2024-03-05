Minato One Shot fan animation project reveals first trailer

The Minato One Shot manga will soon have an anime adaptation, all thanks to a studio called Galactic Republic. This is a fan project that has been taken up by a group of animation enthusiasts, who wish to adapt one of the most interesting spin-off titles in the series. They have also released a trailer for their upcoming project, and it’s quite promising, to say the least.

The Minato One Shot was released back in July 2023.

Masashi Kishimoto himself worked on this spin-off series and released it after Minato won a popularity poll. The writer had promised fans that the winner of the poll would receive a separate spin-off series.

The name of the Minato One Shot is Whorl Within a Spiral and this is the name that the fan animation studio is sticking to.

Minato One Shot fan-animated project's first trailer

The trailer for the Minato One Shot animated project has been released, giving fans a glimpse into the art style. The animation is well-done and the art style is reminiscent of what the original animation studio (Studio Pierrot) had for the original series.

The trailer starts off with a conversation taking place between Mito Uzumaki and Kushina Uzumaki. The former stated that the clan was dispersed and lost. We also got some insight into Kushina’s struggle as the Jinchuriki for the Nine-Tailed Beast. Mito Uzumaki further stated that they live inside a spiral. However, she hoped that Kushina would find love at some point in her life.

The trailer then cut to Minato Namikaze, showing Kushina looking at him with a great deal of affection. The cryptic message from Mito made it clear that the anime adaptation would focus on the story of how the two met and fell in love in the Naruto series.

In case fans wish to understand more about the story and what they can expect, they can do so by reading the spin-off series.

Where to read the Minato One Shot?

Kushina and Minato as seen in the fan-animated trailer (Image via Galactic Republic)

Fans can read The Whorl Within the Spiral on Viz Media’s official website. This is one of the biggest manga reading platforms that contains most titles that Shueisha puts out. However, fans will have to avail of the platform’s paid services in order to access the spin-off series.

The same goes with Shueisha’s MANGA Plus application. Both these platforms offer the spin-off series. Assuming that the animation studio will adapt the manga faithfully, fans can read the one shot prior to the release of the anime adaptation to gain some clarity on what they can expect.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Blue Lock Episode Nagi film to reveal new information on March 10

Solo Leveling: Who is Eunseok? The S-rank healer, explained

Spy x Family chapter 96: Release date and time