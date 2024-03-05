Blue Lock Episode Nagi film to reveal new information on March 10

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the official website of the Blue Lock anime revealed that new information on the Blue Lock Episode Nagi movie will be revealed on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The announcement will be made at 8:30 PM JST on the ABEMA streaming service.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi is a movie based on the spinoff manga for the main Blue Lock series. Unlike the main series that follows Yoichi Isagi, the film will follow Seishiro Nagi. Thus, it will reveal all events from his perspective, including First Selection matches.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi set to reveal new information one month before premiere

According to an announcement made by the official website of the Blue Lock anime, the ABEMA streaming service is set to conduct a special program for Blue Lock, which will reveal new information on the Blue Lock Episode Nagi movie.

The special program will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, between 8:30 PM and 9:45 PM JST, on the ABEMA Anime Channel 3. It will see the voice actors of Yoichi Isagi and Meguru Bachira, Kazuki Ura and Tasuku Kaito, respectively, make their appearances. During this period, the anime will reveal new information about the upcoming movie.

Bachira, Isagi, and Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

There will also be a Q&A session in the program. Fans can send in their questions through the Google Form, which is made available on the anime's website.

Additionally, the anime also announced that it will make all of its episodes available to watch on ABEMA on March 10, before and after the special program. The episodes will be made available to watch at 9 AM and 9:45 PM JST on ABEMA Anime Channel 3.

Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

However, one can only watch the anime for free for the first 72 hours after it gets added to the streaming service. This is a unique opportunity provided by the anime to help fans who haven't watched the anime to watch it before the film is released in theaters.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi will be released on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Japanese theaters.

What is Blue Lock Episode Nagi about?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

The movie will follow the story of Nagi Seishiro from the moment Reo Mikage befriended him back during his days in Hakuho High School. This means that fans will get to see how Reo introduced Nagi to football and how the two quickly evolved into partners.

Following that, the film will follow Nagi as he begins his time in the Blue Lock Project as part of Team V.

