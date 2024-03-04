Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10 is set to broadcast at 1:35 am JST on Monday, March 11, 2024, on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. The episode will be available for fans to watch on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10 will most likely focus on the General and his outings. However, this time, the focus might also shift from pandas to cats. The previous episode could be looked at as a turning point in the show since they introduced a cat and it seems like the General visits the animal daily.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10 release date and time

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10 will be aired in Japan on March 11, 2024, at 1:35 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be released after a 30-minute delay.

The release time of the English-subtitled episode, along with the respective time zones have been listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday March 10, 2024 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday March 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday March 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday March 10, 2024 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday March 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday March 10, 2024 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday March 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday March 11, 2024

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10

The episode will be available on the aforementioned date and time on Tokyo TV. Additionally, fans in Japan can also watch the broadcast on Osaka TV, AT-X, and BS Nippon TV.

The release dates and times will vary depending on the television network. Tokyo TV will broadcast the episode on March 11, 2024, at 1:35 am JST while Osaka TV will broadcast the episode on March 12, 2024, at 2 am JST. AT-X will broadcast the episode on March 13, 2024, at 10 pm JST, and BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on March 18, 2024 at 11 pm JST.

International audiences can watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10 on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The episode will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. However, fans must take note that this platform will stream the episode after a one-week delay, making Crunchyroll and Hulu the ideal platforms. It is also important to note that these streaming platforms are available in select regions only.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 recap

Black Ranger as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

The episode starts by introducing a new animal that the General is now obsessed with. While pandas still hold a special place in his heart, cats seem to intrigue him quite a bit. He encountered the Black Ranger who was petting the cat, and offered the General some snacks that he could give to the cat. The interaction between Sora, Mugi, and the Black Ranger was wholesome, as he carried them to sleep.

The episode also focused on the Red Ranger’s odd dream where he took on the General. However, one thing was clear, and all he wanted was to get a sense of direction and never get lost again. Following this, the General enjoyed various types of Mochi.

The General as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

However, just when he was about to enjoy a cup of ice cream, he was flooded with work. His determination allowed him to finish work quickly and enjoy the cup of ice cream he wanted to have. The episode ended with the General enjoying a cup of noodles and finishing all the tasks that he needed to complete.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10

The upcoming episode could bring in other members from the nefarious organization that aims to wipe out all of humanity. Rooney and Trigger could potentially receive some screen time after being sidelined for an episode or two. However, pandas might not be the center of attention after the local zoo announced that the pandas would no longer be a part of the zoo’s attraction.

